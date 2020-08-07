This Sustainable Denim Brand Has Quietly Been Taking Over Hollywood

We see good jeans in your future
By Eva Thomas
August 06, 2020 09:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.
  • Ética Shanti High/Low Tank Dress
    $158
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com
  • Ética Brandy High Waist Denim Bermuda Cutoff Short
    $115
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com
  • Ética Finn High Waist Ankle Jeans
    $165
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com
  • Ética Skylar Distressed Boyfriend Denim Shorts
    $135
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com
  • Ética Veronica Twist Waist T-Shirt Dress
    $69
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com
  • Ética Cami Crop Denim Jumpsuit
    $178
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com
  • Ética Devon Stripe High Waist Crop Wide Leg Jeans
    $165
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com
  • Ética Micki Crop Kick Flare Jeans
    $125
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com
  • Ética Sydney High Waist Cutoff Denim Shorts
    $135
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com

Nothing beats some damn good jeans that are easy on the eyes and on the earth. And right now, there’s one eco-friendly fashion brand that’s proving to be popular among Hollywood darlings. We’re here to spill the beans on the label before it really blows up — and sells out everywhere.

Ética is behind some of the best celeb street style moments (and Instagram posts) in recent months. Brie Larson memorably perused a farmer’s market in L.A in the label’s popular Devon Crop , and Lucy Hale recently sported a soft-as-butter Ética tee with her usual leggings.

Other notable fans include Charlize Theron and Sara Sampaio, the latter of whom went all out in a swirl-printed tee paired with Ética’s Devon Crop denim splashed with a fun botanical tie-dye motif. 

RELATED: Hollywood’s Favorite Butt-Lifting Leggings Just Got a Super Glam Makeover

Ética’s jeans are obviously stylish . They come in an array of tried-and-true silhouettes, like wide-leg, skinny, and straight, and they’re in perfect mix of vintage-inspired and modern washes. What you don’t see with the naked eye, though, is that these fashionable jeans are also crazy comfy, as most are made from a move-with-you stretch denim that’s easy to sit, stand, or walk in. Something else you can’t readily tell is that they’re sustainable and made using eco-friendly technologies that require less water and energy consumption.  

While the brand is known for its jeans, it also offers an array of other closet staples, like comfy tees (as Hale has already discovered) and versatile dresses perfect for this time of year. Below, shop our favorite pieces from this under-the-radar brand celebs have been wearing for months.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Ética Shanti High/Low Tank Dress, $158; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Ética Brandy High Waist Denim Bermuda Cutoff Shorts, $115; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Ética Finn High Waist Ankle Jeans, $165; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Ética Skylar Distressed Boyfriend Denim Shorts, $135; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Ética Veronica Twist Waist T-Shirt Dress, $69; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Ética Cami Crop Denim Jumpsuit, $178; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Ética Devon Stripe High Waist Crop Wide Leg Jeans, $165; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Ética Micki Crop Kick Flare Jeans, $125; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Ética Sydney High Waist Cutoff Denim Shorts, $135; nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com