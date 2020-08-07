This Sustainable Denim Brand Has Quietly Been Taking Over Hollywood

Ética’s jeans are obviously stylish . They come in an array of tried-and-true silhouettes, like wide-leg, skinny, and straight, and they’re in perfect mix of vintage-inspired and modern washes. What you don’t see with the naked eye, though, is that these fashionable jeans are also crazy comfy, as most are made from a move-with-you stretch denim that’s easy to sit, stand, or walk in. Something else you can’t readily tell is that they’re sustainable and made using eco-friendly technologies that require less water and energy consumption.