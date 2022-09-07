Cowboy Boots Are Hollywood's Go-To Shoe Right Now, and You Can Get a Pair for $53

Boot season is upon us, and celebrities are ditching previously trendy knee-highs for a style that'll have you ready for the rodeo. With their pointed toe, slanted heel, and high-chiseled top, cowboy boots have been steadily living on the feet of stars like Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and Dua Lipa all summer long.

And it's clear that this trend is here to stay through fall.

Jenner was recently spotted strolling through Los Angeles in a breezy midi skirt and black cowboy boots, which she wore with sunglasses and a tight tank. Ratajkowski also wore her sleek black boots with a white midi skirt (which by the way, is very in for fall 2022).

Back in mid-August, Dua Lipa posed on her Instagram in a bright orange mini skirt set with tall cowboy boots. Although the celebrities were all spotted in black cowboy boots specifically, the western-style shoe was trending all over fashion week in a multitude of colors, including classic brown, white, and Y2K-inspired metallics.

If you're looking to get in on the trend, we've got you covered as we've rounded up cowboy boots and booties, starting at as little as $53.

Cowboy Boots and Booties Inspired by Celebrities

HISEA Cowboy Boots in Black, $52.99; amazon.com

Free People Supernova Western Boots in Vintage White, $288; freepeople.com

Dolce Vita Shiren Boots in White, $294.95; zappos.com

Steve Madden West Western Boots in Black, $189.95; zappos.com

Soda Picatee Stitched Ankle Booties in Black, $59.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Vicenza Studded Western Boots in Silver, $200; anthropologie.com

SheSole Western Cowgirl Boots in Brown, $69.99 (orig. $99); amazon.com

Ariat Heritage X Toe Elastic Calf in Brown, $219.95; zappos.com

Free People Vegan Ranch Boot in Caramel, $78; freepeople.com

The HISEA Cowboy Boots, similar to the pair the "Levitating" singer wore, feature the classic pointed toe, slanted heel, and pull tabs that are trademark to cowboy boots, plus a western-style embroidery. And they're just $53.

A similar option in vintage white is Free People's Supernova Western Boots, which shoppers say "are comfortable and gorgeous." The boots have a stacked heel and gel arch to provide extra cushioning while you walk. The Dolce Vita Shiren boots are another off-white leather pair that offers that western-style embroidery and pull tabs for easy on and off access.

If you're on the lookout for an all-black cowboy boot that matches Jenner's sleek pair, then you'll love this option by Steve Madden, which features a western embroidery with a glossy finish. This is the boot you can dress up with your silky skirts and blouses.

For those looking for a softer version of the trend, you can opt for cowboy-style booties, which are just as fun. The Soda Picatee Stitched Ankle Booties feature the same slanted heel, pull-tab upper, and western embroidery that tall cowboy boots offer, yet they hug the ankle. They're also on sale for $59, and you can get them in classic black, brown, white, red, and more.

And of course, we can't forget about the bold and eccentric Y2K-inspired cowboy boots, like this metallic studded pair from Anthropologie. The statement shoe comes in a silhouette that's covered in a shiny finish and embroidered with silver studs. The bold shoe can be dressed down with jeans and a white top or a sleek black skirt and leather jacket.

Whether you wear them with jeans, midi skirts, or shorts, it's clear that these versatile boots are going to be a fall staple. Shop our favorite cowboy boots and booties below, inspired by celebrities.

