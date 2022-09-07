Lifestyle Fashion Cowboy Boots Are Hollywood's Go-To Shoe Right Now, and You Can Get a Pair for $53 Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and more celebrities have been wearing them on repeat By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 7, 2022 10:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: TheImageDirect; Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Dua Lipa/Instagram Boot season is upon us, and celebrities are ditching previously trendy knee-highs for a style that'll have you ready for the rodeo. With their pointed toe, slanted heel, and high-chiseled top, cowboy boots have been steadily living on the feet of stars like Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and Dua Lipa all summer long. And it's clear that this trend is here to stay through fall. Jenner was recently spotted strolling through Los Angeles in a breezy midi skirt and black cowboy boots, which she wore with sunglasses and a tight tank. Ratajkowski also wore her sleek black boots with a white midi skirt (which by the way, is very in for fall 2022). Back in mid-August, Dua Lipa posed on her Instagram in a bright orange mini skirt set with tall cowboy boots. Although the celebrities were all spotted in black cowboy boots specifically, the western-style shoe was trending all over fashion week in a multitude of colors, including classic brown, white, and Y2K-inspired metallics. If you're looking to get in on the trend, we've got you covered as we've rounded up cowboy boots and booties, starting at as little as $53. Cowboy Boots and Booties Inspired by Celebrities HISEA Cowboy Boots in Black, $52.99; amazon.com Free People Supernova Western Boots in Vintage White, $288; freepeople.com Dolce Vita Shiren Boots in White, $294.95; zappos.com Steve Madden West Western Boots in Black, $189.95; zappos.com Soda Picatee Stitched Ankle Booties in Black, $59.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com Vicenza Studded Western Boots in Silver, $200; anthropologie.com SheSole Western Cowgirl Boots in Brown, $69.99 (orig. $99); amazon.com Ariat Heritage X Toe Elastic Calf in Brown, $219.95; zappos.com Free People Vegan Ranch Boot in Caramel, $78; freepeople.com The HISEA Cowboy Boots, similar to the pair the "Levitating" singer wore, feature the classic pointed toe, slanted heel, and pull tabs that are trademark to cowboy boots, plus a western-style embroidery. And they're just $53. A similar option in vintage white is Free People's Supernova Western Boots, which shoppers say "are comfortable and gorgeous." The boots have a stacked heel and gel arch to provide extra cushioning while you walk. The Dolce Vita Shiren boots are another off-white leather pair that offers that western-style embroidery and pull tabs for easy on and off access. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. If you're on the lookout for an all-black cowboy boot that matches Jenner's sleek pair, then you'll love this option by Steve Madden, which features a western embroidery with a glossy finish. This is the boot you can dress up with your silky skirts and blouses. For those looking for a softer version of the trend, you can opt for cowboy-style booties, which are just as fun. The Soda Picatee Stitched Ankle Booties feature the same slanted heel, pull-tab upper, and western embroidery that tall cowboy boots offer, yet they hug the ankle. They're also on sale for $59, and you can get them in classic black, brown, white, red, and more. And of course, we can't forget about the bold and eccentric Y2K-inspired cowboy boots, like this metallic studded pair from Anthropologie. The statement shoe comes in a silhouette that's covered in a shiny finish and embroidered with silver studs. The bold shoe can be dressed down with jeans and a white top or a sleek black skirt and leather jacket. Whether you wear them with jeans, midi skirts, or shorts, it's clear that these versatile boots are going to be a fall staple. Shop our favorite cowboy boots and booties below, inspired by celebrities. Amazon Buy It! HISEA Cowboy Boots in Black, $52.99; amazon.com Free People Buy It! Free People Supernova Western Boots in Vintage White, $288; freepeople.com Zappos Buy It! Dolce Vita Shiren Boots in White, $294.95; zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Steve Madden West Western Boots in Black, $189.95; zappos.com Amazon Buy It! Soda Picatee Stitched Ankle Booties in Black, $59.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com Anthropologie Buy It! Vicenza Studded Western Boots in Silver, $200; anthropologie.com Amazon Buy It! SheSole Western Cowgirl Boots in Brown, $69.99 (orig. $99); amazon.com Zappos Buy It! Ariat Heritage X Toe Elastic Calf in Brown, $219.95; zappos.com Free People Buy It! Free People Vegan Ranch Boot in Caramel, $78; freepeople.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.