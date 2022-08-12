Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and More Celebs Are Deeming This Barely-There Color a Must-Have

Blink, and you might miss it. While you may be seeing hot pink everywhere, there's another color that's slowly taking over Hollywood wardrobes — and it's way more subtle.

The color in question is beige, a muted earth tone that's much more wearable. We've noticed a handful of celebrities have been opting for stylish pieces in various shades of the neutral hue, including flowy dresses, breezy pants, shoes, and handbags. There have been so many recent star sightings that at this point, we've lost track.

In the past week alone, Jessica Alba and her daughter Honor wore matching beige outfits in an Instagram photo, Jennifer Lawerence coincidentally twinned with a New Yorker in the same oatmeal-colored dress, and Jennifer Lopez wore a crisp white tee with off-white cargo pants. Julianne Hough also pulled off an entirely neutral ensemble consisting of a strappy midi dress, sandals, and a poofy top-handle bag. Mindy Kaling even wore a twisted off-the-shoulder maxi on the cover of the most recent issue of Marie Claire.

Your closet should be brimming with beige — it's one of those colors that goes with practically everything else you own. Bright color trends come and go, but neutral hues will always be in style. For anyone trying to streamline their wardrobe, beige clothing and accessories are ideal for mixing and matching.

We're always keen on copying celebrity looks, and especially ones that are truly this easy to wear. Luckily, Amazon is chock-full of budget-friendly fashion staples in the barely-there color, so we curated a list of some of the ones you should definitely add to your cart.

Shop Beige Styles Inspired by Celebrities:

First things to add? This breezy tiered maxi that's only $60 and this pretty silky slip skirt that's under $50, both from Amazon's own fashion label The Drop. With fall just around the corner, now's a good time to grab this corduroy shacket that's on sale for 30 percent off with a special coupon.

For accessories, you'll definitely want to scoop up this JW Pei croc-embossed shoulder bag while it's more than half-off and these braided square-toe heels that remind us of a pair Reese Witherspoon owns. Want to try two trends in one? This pair of beige pool slides is the perfect way to do so. The cushy shoe style has been all the rage among supermodels as of late, so best to invest in a pair in a color that's also trending.

Keep scrolling to add more of the pieces in the subtle staple color to your wardrobe.



Buy It! The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, $59.90; amazon.com



Buy It! JW Pei Eva Shoulder Handbag, $38.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com



Buy It! Blooming Jelly Collared Button-Down Shirt, $31.99–$33.99; amazon.com



Buy It! Rapbin Cotton Linen Pants with Pockets, $34.99–$36.99; amazon.com



Buy It! Joomra Quick-Drying Pillow Slippers, $16.99–$24.99; amazon.com



Buy It! Astylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Button-Down Jacket, $24.49 with coupon (orig. $34.99); amazon.com



Buy It! The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt, $44.90; amazon.com



Buy It! Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Puff-Sleeve Dress, $24.48–$38.30; amazon.com



Buy It! SweatyRocks Wide-Leg High-Waisted Trousers, $28.99–$38.99; amazon.com



Buy It! Syktkmx Braided Heel Square-Toe Sandals, $31.90–$59.88; amazon.com

