Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, Rebel Wilson, and More Celebs Have Hopped on the Barbiecore Bandwagon

In case you missed it, the Barbiecore fashion trend is alive and well, and with A-listers jumping on board, we have a feeling it won't be losing steam anytime soon.

The rules of Barbiecore are simple: The global craze consists of wearing an all-pink aesthetic — anything from a hot pink dress to hot pink shoes, or even a bikini in the punchy color. The overnight demand for this monochromatic wardrobe is not as random as it might seem.

The fad is taking off thanks to the highly-anticipated Barbie film that's slated to premiere in 2023. Ever since photos of Margot Robbie (in the role of the Mattel doll) were captured on set in June, the world can't help but think pink — and that includes celebrities.

SplashNews.com

Take note from Reese Witherspoon who wore a bright pink midi dress with strappy gold sandals for a red carpet moment. Jennifer Lopez looked equally as on-theme in her sexy cutout dress, which she styled with nude platforms for a stroll around Paris.

For an evening out, Eva Longoria teamed her bubblegum blazer set with trendy clear heels and a simple white tank. Rebel Wilson and Heidi Klum have also put their own spin on the fad. The inspiration is truly endless. There's even a trending hashtag on TikTok with over 19 million views, if you dare peruse.

Shop Barbiecore Styles Inspired by Celebrities:

JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, $79.99; amazon.com

SweatyRocks One-Piece Monokini Swimsuit, $25.99; amazon.com

Laicigo Chunky Platform Summer Sandals, $45.98; amazon.com

The Drop Belted Silky Stretch Dress; $54.90; amazon.com

Cushionaire Feather Recovery Slide Sandals, $24.49–$65.99; amazon.com

Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper, $44.99–$109.95; amazon.com

Open Edit Ruched Halter Neck Minidress, $59; nordstrom.com

Zella Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket Leggings, $79; nordstrom.com

Betsey Johnson 54mm Cat Eye Sunglasses, $38; nordstrom.com

San Diego Hat Ultrabraid Brim Sun Hat, $53; nordstrom.com

Wayf Isla Ruched Top, $69; nordstrom.com

Steve Madden Charlize Pink Satin Platforms, $139.95; stevemadden.com

Summer isn't over yet, so it's the perfect time to try the iconic color for yourself. No matter your personal style, there's a way to make a pop of pink work for you. While hot pink is at the essence of Barbiecore, other hues — like watermelon, blush, and fuschia — are also a go.

The point is, embracing your inner Barbie bombshell is all about choosing your own adventure. Even better, you don't have to spend a lot of money to replicate the look. There are tons of affordable pieces you can incorporate into your closet, like these funky cat eye sunglasses and cushy pool slides.

Keep scrolling to get in on the celebrity-approved Barbiecore trend that's taking over closets everywhere.

