Gigi Hadid, Eva Longoria, and More Celebrities Have Been Wearing Baggy Khaki Pants on Repeat

If you think back to the clothes of 20 years ago, you most likely recall the slouchy pants, choker necklaces, and layered polo shirts that defined early aughts style. Now, all of those gems from decades past are back in fashion — and there's one particular Y2K relic that celebrities seemingly can't stop wearing: cargo pants, but with a twist.

Gigi Hadid has frequently been spotted in baggy khaki pants, including a pair that she wore with a jean jacket and white sneakers earlier this summer. Just last week, Eva Longoria wore tan wide-leg trousers with a pleated front in Los Angeles. And Hailey Bieber shared the cutest photos on Instagram wearing slouchy cargo-like pants while she coddled a baby with husband Justin Bieber.

Clearly, this Y2K relic is back, and dare we say, baggier than ever. Trousers and cargo pants in various shades of tan and beige will be all over Hollywood for fall, so if you want to get in on the trend, we found similar chic options for as little as $31.

Baggy Tan Pants Inspired by Celebrities

SweatyRocks Slant Cargo Pants, $30.99; amazon.com

Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants, $36.99; amazon.com

ASOS Slouchy Cargo Pants, $45; nordstrom.com

Madewell Cotton Ripstop Pull-On Straight Cargo Pants, $29.99 with code LONGWEEKEND (orig. $98); madewell.com

Floerns High-Waisted Straight-Leg Corduroy Pants, $39.99; amazon.com

HBER Corduroy Baggy Cargo Pants, $30.99; amazon.com

For as little as $31, you can get a pair of cargo pants that strongly resemble Bieber's latest Instagram 'fit. With a loose-fit design and deep pockets, these affordable pants by SweatyRocks are right on trend. They're made of 100 percent polyester and have an elastic waistband that offers more stretch.

Another under-$40 pair shoppers love are Tronjori's Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants, which are a best-seller on Amazon and look just like the pair of khaki trousers Longoria wore. Like hers, the sleek pants are flowy and breezy, which is perfect for hot fall days, plus they feature front pleats to dress up any look.

The ASOS Slouchy Cargo Pants are another stylish option for an affordable price point. With a super slouchy fit and deep pockets, the pants offer a modern take on the classic cargos. Not only do they look so similar to the pair Hadid wore earlier this summer, but they also come in a light camel hue that pairs nicely with any color, making the pants a nice fall staple.

Cargo pants are flying off the shelves at Madewell, too. More than 300 people have purchased the brand's Cotton Ripstop Pull-On Straight Cargo Pants in the past seven days alone — plus they're on sale for more than half off their original price. The straight-leg cotton pants have a casual look with a loose silhouette and high-waist design. While they don't have the usual cargo-style front pockets, the pants feature back pockets with buttons for a cute touch.

For those colder fall days, opt for the Floerns' High-Waisted Pants, which are made of a thick corduroy. There's also this popular corduroy cargo pant on Amazon that's just $31.

Cargo pants and slouchy trousers are definitely two Y2K trends that are here to stay. If you're looking for comfy bottoms that'll streamline your entire fall closet, shop these baggy tan pants below.

