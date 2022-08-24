Lifestyle Fashion Slouchy Jeans Are All Over Hollywood Right Now, and You Can Get in on the Trend Starting at Just $42 Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Hilary Duff can’t stop wearing baggy jeans By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. In case you haven't heard, the skinny jean trend is dead (for now, anyways). Instead, you'll be seeing slouchy, boyfriend-style jeans everywhere this fall. Celebrities, including Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Jennifer Lawrence, have already been living in relaxed denim ahead of the season. While figure-hugging jeans once defined denim, the name of the game is comfort with a slouchy pair. Gigi Hadid recently strolled through New York City in low-rise boyfriend-style jeans that she wore with a spaghetti strap tank top, and Bieber has worn the style multiple times throughout the summer, including earlier this week on Instagram. Bottom line: Jeans don't have to be uncomfortable. If you're looking for a cozy pair to wear with your chunky knit sweaters, open-front cardigans, and lightweight jackets this fall, shop our favorite celebrity-inspired baggy jeans below. Shop Baggy Jeans Inspired by Celebrities HDTLE Ripped Boyfriend Jeans, $41.99 (orig. $43.99); amazon.com Madewell Baggy Straight Jeans in Berteau Wash, $98; madewell.com Madewell Baggy Straight Jeans in Westmont Wash, $98; madewell.com Madewell Baggy Tapered Jeans in Mackinnon Wash, $98; madewell.com SweatyRocks Casual Loose Ripped Jeans, $43.99; amazon.com Agolde '90s Distressed High Waist Straight Leg Jeans, $138.60 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com Ética Altin Raw Hem Slouchy Boyfriend Jeans, $215; nordstrom.com For as little as $42, you can get a pair of jeans in the slouchy style Hollywood can't get enough of. The HDTLE Ripped Boyfriend Jeans have a high waist and wide straight leg that looks good with booties or white sneakers. Plus, the vintage-style wash really accentuates the relaxed look. Madewell also makes several popular baggy straight-leg pairs that people are buying by the hundreds right now. This particular silhouette comes in a light wash and dark wash, and it's slightly more fitted throughout the waist and legs. If you want something other than blue, Madewell's Baggy Tappered Jeans come in black and cut higher up the ankle, which closely resembles another slouchy dark pair Hadid recently wore with Converse sneakers. For an even edgier look, elevate your boyfriend jeans with rips at the knees like Hilary Duff, who recently strolled through Los Angeles in a blue wash pair styled with a casual white T-shirt and bold red crossbody bag. This budget-friendly pair from Amazon offers a similar relaxed look with its high-waisted fit and super wide leg flare — all for just $44. There's also AG's Ripped Loose Fit Jeans that will bring you right back to the '90s. As we gear up for fall, it's clear that baggy jeans are here to stay. 