Lifestyle Fashion The Chic Espadrille Brand Kate Middleton and More Royals Have Worn Just Quietly Went on Sale Get your own pair of Castañer shoes for less at Rue La La By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 8, 2023 11:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images It's time to pull out your espadrilles! And not just your dusty ones from last season, but a fresh new pair from a brand that we know is backed by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Just in the nick of time, discount retailer Rue La La slashed prices on Castañer shoes now through Monday, April 10 at 11 a.m ET. We rounded up six of our favorite picks, which usually go for over $165 a pair, but they are up to 42 percent off right now. Available sizes are already looking slim, so it's best to enter your email address, create a free account, and start shopping — now. Castañer Shoes on Sale at Rue La La Castañer Chiarita Canvas Wedge Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $175) Castañer Kenda Canvas Espadrille, $109.99 (orig. $145) Castañer Chiara Canvas Wedge Sandal, $119.99 (orig. $140) Castañer Cirita Canvas Wedge Sandal, $139.99 (orig. $165) Castañer Gea Crochet Wedge Sandal, $139.99 (orig. $165) Castañer Clarina Canvas Wedge Sandal, $119.99 (orig. $195) Katie Holmes Keeps Wearing a Sleek Version of the Timeless Shoe We've Seen on Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift The uniquely soled style is one that the Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle have both donned. Kate has worn espadrilles on a number of occasions, including at a photography workshop, a children's picnic, and a polo match. Meghan, on the other hand, previously wore a black pair from the on-sale-brand while on a royal tour back in 2018. And other royals, like the Queen Letizia of Spain and her two daughters, also wore similar styles from other brands last summer. We'd argue that wedges are the most comfortable heel, and they're so elegant, too. These black ones are perfect for a date night at the marina or a Fourth of July party at the lake. They have an adjustable ankle strap, a 4-inch heel, a 1-inch platform, and a jute wedge. Wear them with a striped dress like Meghan and use the $75 you're saving to accessorize with a matching purse. Rue La La Buy It! Castañer Chiarita Canvas Wedge Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $175); ruelala.com Kate Hudson's Comfy and Colorful Pants Will Persuade You to Play with Prints This Spring If you want to change out of your espadrilles after a few hours of wearing them, like Kate Middleton, consider bagging this two-toned flat rosy pair for $110. They'll be great on sweaty summer days since they're made from breathable canvas, and they're an easy substitute for those comfortable sneakers you've likely been running into the ground. Rue La La Buy It! Castañer Kenda Canvas Espadrille, $109.99 (orig. $145); ruelala.com We love playing around with patterned tights and dad-approved tube socks, but sadly, we can't do that in the summer. However, we can dress up our 'fit with a fun, strappy shoe situation, like what's happening with these Castañer Chiara Canvas Wedge Sandals. The tie that wraps up around the ankle is fashionable and the light pink color will look spectacular against your sun-kissed skin. Rue La La Buy It! Castañer Chiara Canvas Wedge Sandal, $119.99 (orig. $140); ruelala.com If Kate and Meghan wear espadrilles for work (and play), you certainly can, too. Keep scrolling to shop more styles on sale at Rue La La. Rue La La Buy It! Castañer Cirita Canvas Wedge Sandal, $139.99 (orig. $165); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Castañer Gea Crochet Wedge Sandal, $139.99 (orig. $165); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Castañer Clarina Canvas Wedge Sandal, $119.99 (orig. $195); ruelala.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Refresh Your Entryway for Spring with Customer-Loved Storage Solutions, Furniture, and Decor I've Never Felt Better on the Beach Than in This Flattering New Bikini Top from Former Lululemon Designers Parents and Pet Owners Swear by This Cordless Vacuum That's 74% Off at Amazon