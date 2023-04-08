The Chic Espadrille Brand Kate Middleton and More Royals Have Worn Just Quietly Went on Sale

It's time to pull out your espadrilles! And not just your dusty ones from last season, but a fresh new pair from a brand that we know is backed by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Just in the nick of time, discount retailer Rue La La slashed prices on Castañer shoes now through Monday, April 10 at 11 a.m ET. We rounded up six of our favorite picks, which usually go for over $165 a pair, but they are up to 42 percent off right now. Available sizes are already looking slim, so it's best to enter your email address, create a free account, and start shopping — now.

Castañer Shoes on Sale at Rue La La

The uniquely soled style is one that the Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle have both donned. Kate has worn espadrilles on a number of occasions, including at a photography workshop, a children's picnic, and a polo match. Meghan, on the other hand, previously wore a black pair from the on-sale-brand while on a royal tour back in 2018. And other royals, like the Queen Letizia of Spain and her two daughters, also wore similar styles from other brands last summer.

We'd argue that wedges are the most comfortable heel, and they're so elegant, too. These black ones are perfect for a date night at the marina or a Fourth of July party at the lake. They have an adjustable ankle strap, a 4-inch heel, a 1-inch platform, and a jute wedge. Wear them with a striped dress like Meghan and use the $75 you're saving to accessorize with a matching purse.

Buy It! Castañer Chiarita Canvas Wedge Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $175); ruelala.com

If you want to change out of your espadrilles after a few hours of wearing them, like Kate Middleton, consider bagging this two-toned flat rosy pair for $110. They'll be great on sweaty summer days since they're made from breathable canvas, and they're an easy substitute for those comfortable sneakers you've likely been running into the ground.

Buy It! Castañer Kenda Canvas Espadrille, $109.99 (orig. $145); ruelala.com

We love playing around with patterned tights and dad-approved tube socks, but sadly, we can't do that in the summer. However, we can dress up our 'fit with a fun, strappy shoe situation, like what's happening with these Castañer Chiara Canvas Wedge Sandals. The tie that wraps up around the ankle is fashionable and the light pink color will look spectacular against your sun-kissed skin.

Buy It! Castañer Chiara Canvas Wedge Sandal, $119.99 (orig. $140); ruelala.com

If Kate and Meghan wear espadrilles for work (and play), you certainly can, too. Keep scrolling to shop more styles on sale at Rue La La.

Buy It! Castañer Cirita Canvas Wedge Sandal, $139.99 (orig. $165); ruelala.com

Buy It! Castañer Gea Crochet Wedge Sandal, $139.99 (orig. $165); ruelala.com

Buy It! Castañer Clarina Canvas Wedge Sandal, $119.99 (orig. $195); ruelala.com

