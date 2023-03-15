Lifestyle Fashion Sweet Easter Outfits for Kids Are Up to 60% Off at Carter's Right Now Plus matching pajamas for the whole family, accessories, and more starting at $4 By Amy Stanford Published on March 15, 2023 04:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Any parent who has ever tried taking a good family photo on a holiday will tell you what a feat it is. Between crying babies, toddlers pulling at their bow ties, and unfortunately timed blinks and sneezes, getting that one perfect shot can be a Herculean task — and it's not for the faint of heart. So while we can't ensure all the stars will align during your Easter photo shoot this year, we can help you find Easter outfits for the kids that won't itch, pull, or cause complaints. We found picture-perfect outfits for the kiddos for less than half their original prices at Carter's Easter sale. In addition to some stellar dress-up sets, onesies, bibs, and matching family pajamas are all up to 60 percent off. Browse some of our favorite clothing styles from Carter's Easter sale below — they're machine-washable, most are made from 100 percent cotton, and prices start at just $5. Carter's Easter Outfits on Sale Toddler Special Occasion Sateen Dress, $21 (orig. $42) Baby 3-Piece Dress Me Up Set, $18 (orig. $44) Baby 3-Piece Plaid Dress Me Up Set, $19 (orig. $46) Baby "My First Easter" Long-Sleeve Bodysuit, $6 (orig. $14) Baby Easter Bunny Jersey Dress, $8.80 (orig. $22) Baby 2-Piece Bunny Hat and Bodysuit, $10 (orig. $24) Kid Plaid Button-Front Shirt, $11 (orig. $28) Baby Plaid Sateen Dress, $16 (orig. $40) Baby 2-Piece Bunny Bodysuit & Jumper Set, $12 (orig. $30) Toddler Easter Egg Jersey Tee, $5 (orig. $12) Toddler 2-Piece Bunny Tee & Floral Skort Set, $17 (orig. $34) Baby 3-Piece Bunny Bodysuit & Diaper Cover Set, $12 (orig. $28) Kid Bunny Jersey Tutu Dress, $19 (orig. $38) For little ones celebrating their first Easter, the Carter's Easter sale includes accessories like this ″My First Easter″ bib for only $4 and these absolutely precious crocheted Easter bunny booties for $10. For a stylish statement piece, these pink Easter hair accessories are now just $7. Brittany Mahomes Used This Cordless Breast Pump While Doing Pilates — and It's Finally on Sale This Carter's sale is also a good opportunity to get ahead on growth spurts by stocking up on some basics, like these floral capri leggings, simple cardigans, and polos for as little as $10. Carter's Buy it! Toddler Flower Capri Leggings, $8 (orig. $15) There are lots of spring-inspired outfits that are not Easter-specific, too, like this 100 percent cotton floral poplin dress for $19 (orig. $38) and this three-piece plaid dress-up set with suspenders that's pre-washed for softness and now only $22. Carter's Easter Pajamas on Sale Baby 2-Piece Easter Bunny Cotton PJs, $8.80 (orig. $22) Baby 2-Piece Easter Bunny Cotton Pajamas, $8.80 (orig. $22) Kid 2-Piece Plaid Cotton PJs, $8.80 (orig. $32) Baby Bunny Slub Jersey Jumpsuit, $10 (orig. $24) Baby Easter Bunny Snap-Up Sleep & Play, $9 (orig. $18) Carter's also has a selection of Easter pajamas that are just as worthy of an Instagram photo. Starting at less than $9, these are all super soft, breathable, and an absolute steal. We love that some of the styles also come in adult sizes— like these green Easter Bunny snug-fit cotton pajamas — so your whole family can match as you tear through Easter baskets on April 10. Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Match in Easter Pajamas in Adorable Photo: 'With My Bb's' Keep scrolling for more of our favorite styles from the Carter's Easter sale that are both photo-ready and comfortable enough to play in. Carter's Buy It! See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Could the Secret to Lady Gaga's Speedy Makeup Removal Be… Argan Oil?

Chloe and Halle Bailey's 10 Spring Essentials They're Loving this Season

Aerie's Soft, Lightweight Tops Are 'Great Spring Staples,' and They're Up to 55% Off for a Limited Time