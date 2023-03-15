Sweet Easter Outfits for Kids Are Up to 60% Off at Carter's Right Now

Any parent who has ever tried taking a good family photo on a holiday will tell you what a feat it is.

Between crying babies, toddlers pulling at their bow ties, and unfortunately timed blinks and sneezes, getting that one perfect shot can be a Herculean task — and it's not for the faint of heart. So while we can't ensure all the stars will align during your Easter photo shoot this year, we can help you find Easter outfits for the kids that won't itch, pull, or cause complaints.

We found picture-perfect outfits for the kiddos for less than half their original prices at Carter's Easter sale. In addition to some stellar dress-up sets, onesies, bibs, and matching family pajamas are all up to 60 percent off.

Browse some of our favorite clothing styles from Carter's Easter sale below — they're machine-washable, most are made from 100 percent cotton, and prices start at just $5.

Carter's Easter Outfits on Sale

For little ones celebrating their first Easter, the Carter's Easter sale includes accessories like this ″My First Easter″ bib for only $4 and these absolutely precious crocheted Easter bunny booties for $10. For a stylish statement piece, these pink Easter hair accessories are now just $7.

This Carter's sale is also a good opportunity to get ahead on growth spurts by stocking up on some basics, like these floral capri leggings, simple cardigans, and polos for as little as $10.

Carter's

Buy it! Toddler Flower Capri Leggings, $8 (orig. $15)

There are lots of spring-inspired outfits that are not Easter-specific, too, like this 100 percent cotton floral poplin dress for $19 (orig. $38) and this three-piece plaid dress-up set with suspenders that's pre-washed for softness and now only $22.

Carter's Easter Pajamas on Sale

Carter's also has a selection of Easter pajamas that are just as worthy of an Instagram photo. Starting at less than $9, these are all super soft, breathable, and an absolute steal. We love that some of the styles also come in adult sizes— like these green Easter Bunny snug-fit cotton pajamas — so your whole family can match as you tear through Easter baskets on April 10.

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite styles from the Carter's Easter sale that are both photo-ready and comfortable enough to play in.

Carter's

Buy It! Toddler Special Occasion Sateen Dress, $21 (orig. $42); carters.com

Carter's

Buy It! Baby 3-Piece Dress Me Up Set, $18 (orig. $44); carters.com

Carter's

Buy It! Baby 3-Piece Plaid Dress Me Up Set, $19 (orig. $46); carters.com

Carter's

Buy It! Baby ″My First Easter″ Long-Sleeve Bodysuit, $6 (orig. $14); carters.com

Carter's

Buy It! Baby Easter Bunny Jersey Dress, $8.80 (orig. $22); carters.com

Carter's

Buy It! Baby 2-Piece Bunny Hat and Bodysuit, $10 (orig. $24); carters.com

Carter's

Buy It! Kid Plaid Button-Front Shirt, $11 (orig. $28); carters.com

Carter's

Buy It! Baby Plaid Sateen Dress, $16 (orig. $40); carters.com

Carter's

Buy It! Baby 2-Piece Bunny Bodysuit & Jumper Set, $12 (orig. $30); carters.com

Carter's

Buy It! Toddler Easter Egg Jersey Tee, $5 (orig. $12); carters.com

Carter's

Buy It! Toddler 2-Piece Bunny Tee & Floral Skort Set, $17 (orig. $34); carters.com

Carter's

Buy It! Baby 3-Piece Bunny Bodysuit & Diaper Cover Set, $12 (orig. $28); carters.com

Carter's

Buy It! Kid Bunny Jersey Tutu Dress, $19 (orig. $38); carters.com

Carter's

Buy It! Baby 2-Piece Easter Bunny Cotton PJs, $8.80 (orig. $22); carters.com

Carter's

Buy It! Baby 2-Piece Easter Bunny Cotton Pajamas, $8.80 (orig. $22); carters.com

Carter's

Buy It! Kid 2-Piece Plaid Cotton PJs, $8.80 (orig. $32); carters.com

Carter's

Buy It! Baby Bunny Slub Jersey Jumpsuit, $10 (orig. $24); carters.com

Carter's

Buy It! Baby Easter Bunny Snap-Up Sleep & Play, $9 (orig. $18); carters.com

