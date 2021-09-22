Carrie Ann Inaba Loves This Line of AAPI-Owned, 'Accessible Jewelry' When She Dresses Up for DWTS

Leave it to Carrie Ann Inaba to remind us all that it's time to get glam again. The season premiere episode of Dancing with the Stars aired this week, reigniting our passion for all things sparkly, sensational, and over the top once more, and the veteran judge looked every bit the part. Inaba dazzled on camera in an evening gown that featured a plunging bejeweled neckline, accented with stacks (and stacks) of gorgeous, glittering jewels.