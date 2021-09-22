Carrie Ann Inaba Loves This Line of AAPI-Owned, 'Accessible Jewelry' When She Dresses Up for DWTS
Leave it to Carrie Ann Inaba to remind us all that it's time to get glam again. The season premiere episode of Dancing with the Stars aired this week, reigniting our passion for all things sparkly, sensational, and over the top once more, and the veteran judge looked every bit the part. Inaba dazzled on camera in an evening gown that featured a plunging bejeweled neckline, accented with stacks (and stacks) of gorgeous, glittering jewels.
Turns out, Inaba was adorned in Lafonn jewelry, an Asian-American-owned, expertly crafted jewelry line designed with simulated diamonds to create showstopping pieces that won't break the bank. Plus, every single Lafonn design worn by Inaba this week is available on Amazon, and looks a lot more expensive than you might think. We love to see it.
"I founded Lafonn because I believe every woman deserves the opportunity to own a beautiful, well-made piece of jewelry at a price that is within reach. With the return of dressing up for in-person events, it is so heartwarming to see women wear Lafonn jewelry not only for special occasions, but any moment, day or night," founder and CEO Molly Wang tells PEOPLE.
It's this sentiment that resonated with Inaba, who is of Filipino, Irish, Japanese, and Chinese descent. When it comes to dressing for television, Inaba makes it her mission to intentionally support brands that stand for something.
"I've been wearing Lafonn jewelry in the ballroom for over 10 years now. I love that Lafonn is an AAPI female-founded company with a mission to make beautiful jewelry accessible to everyone," Inaba tells PEOPLE. "I like to wear accessible jewelry in real life because I believe that we should all have access to looking refined."
And while we may not all have celebrity-studded ballroom competitions to judge on a weekly basis, there's certainly no shortage of opportunities to dazzle a crowd IRL. With formal events, weddings, and upcoming holiday soirees coming back with a vengeance this season, there are countless occasions where you'll want a few fancy pieces of your own to elevate your ensembles for years to come.
Shop these standout Lafonn styles and follow Inaba's fancy footsteps.
