Last Chance! Limited-Edition Versions of These Internet-Famous Sneakers Will Soon Be Gone for Good

If you consider sneakers an essential part of your daily wardrobe, you've probably heard of Cariuma.

If not, allow us to catch you up to speed. While the brand may have originated for skaters, it has since become an everyday favorite thanks to its trendy minimalist footwear designs with comfortable soles that are made from sustainable vegan materials. On the regular, its shoes tend to rack up thousands-long waitlists, and have even been spotted on celebrities like Helen Mirren.

What's so cool about these kicks in particular is that Cariuma frequently releases new, limited-edition sneakers, like ones in the Pantone Color of the Year and in partnership with National Geographic. Oh, and the brand has even collaborated with Disney and Lightstorm Entertainment to create sneakers inspired by the new Avatar movie.

As luck would have it, many of these collections are still available. The brand has a hidden section with these special sneakers that are available in limited quantities until they sell out (which could literally be any time). That means this is your last chance to ever snag a pair, so we've rounded up a few of our favorites that have the most sizes left in stock, at the time of writing.

Topping the list is this pair of leopard suede low-rise sneakers that hit right at the ankle. Like all Cariuma shoes, they're made with LWG-certified premium materials and offer a 100 percent slip-resistant natural rubber sole with a unique design for shock absorption and grip. Sizes for this pick are selling out quickly, so get a pair in your cart sooner rather than later.

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low Leopard Suede Sneakers, $129; cariuma.com

There's also these green knit lace-ups made from an organic cotton fabric that are very similar to the low-rise style Mirren wore. The bold shade will add a pop to any outfit — whether you are walking the dog around the block, headed to brunch, or even going out for a date night. If high-tops are more your jam, don't sleep on these black and white canvas ones that have hundreds of five-star ratings.

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Ibi Green Knit Sneakers, $98; cariuma.com

No matter which style you go with, you can't lose. The only mistake you can make is waiting until they're sold out and it's too late to make a purchase. And, as if you need any more convincing, with every pair bought, the brand will plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest through its own on-the-ground reforestation program.

Keep scrolling to shop these popular limited-edition Cariuma sneakers before they're gone for good.

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low Pantone Plaza Taupe Canvas Sneakers, $89; cariuma.com

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low Blue Mirage Suede Sneakers, $98; cariuma.com

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Oca High Contrast Black Canvas Sneakers, $98; cariuma.com

