The Ashton Kutcher-Worn Sneaker Brand That Always Sells Out Just Made Its Popular Shoes Even Easier to Wear

There aren't many downsides to sneakers. When designed well, they're comfy, casual, cool, and versatile. But if we had to choose one con, it would be tying the laces. However, now that internet-famous sneaker brand Cariuma has eliminated that one pesky detail, the perfect sneaker does in fact exist.

Cariuma just launched a slip-on sneaker that features everything thousands of customers already love about the shoes (a supportive cork insole, a rubber outsole, and a unisex look), but without laces, so they're easy to slip on and off. No bending down, no tying laces, no re-tying them when they come undone — simply a cushioned, cute shoe that allows you to get out the door and do your thing faster.

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Slip-On Sneaker in Off-White, $79; cariuma.com

The Cariuma Slip-On Sneaker is available in neutrals like off-white, black, and gray, and springy shades like rosy pink and Kelly green (a hue that Helen Mirren owns in the brand's wildly popular Oca Low Sneaker.) The slip-on shoes come in both men's and women's sizes 5 through 13 — but some sizes and colors are already selling out, so there's no time to waste.

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Slip-On Sneaker in Grey, $79; cariuma.com

Celebrities like Pete Davidson, Jon Hamm, and Robert Downey Jr. have all worn Cariuma shoes in the past. Most recently, Ashton Kutcher donned a black pair for a Good Morning America appearance, so you're in good company if you hop on the Cariuma bandwagon right now.

All Cariuma shoes are designed sustainably, using recycled materials that are good for the environment. This slip-on style is 100 percent vegan, so not only will you look good wearing them, but you'll also feel good about doing your part for the environment. To top it off, Cariuma will plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every sneaker purchased through its own on-the-ground reforestation program.

Cariuma sneakers are known to rack up waitlists of up to 77,000 people, according to the brand. Don't become one of those unlucky thousands who has to wait around to snag th shoe of the summer. Keep scrolling to check out other available colors, then head to Cariuma to grab your own pair.

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Slip-On Sneaker in Green, $79; cariuma.com

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Slip-On Sneaker in Black, $79; cariuma.com

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Slip-On Sneaker in Rose, $79; cariuma.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.