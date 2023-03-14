Ashton Kutcher's Comfy Sneakers That Rack Up 77,000-Person Waitlists Are Back in New Spring Colors

 Score the wildly popular Cariuma shoes while you can

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

Published on March 14, 2023 10:00 AM

Cariuma Pantone Spring Launch
Photo: People / Cariuma

If you've been on the hunt for a fresh pair of spring sneakers, today is your lucky day. One of the most popular shoe brands on the internet — Cariuma — just dropped new seasonal colors in partnership with Pantone.

Cariuma went viral thanks to its comfortable, sustainable, unisex sneakers that feature a minimalist design and are backed by a slew of celebrities. A few summers ago, Helen Mirren wore an emerald green pair of the universally-loved Cariuma Oca Low Sneaker in Cannes, making it quickly sell out. Pete Davidson and Jon Hamm have also repped the brand, and just a few weeks ago, Ashton Kutcher donned black Cariuma shoes on Good Morning America.

Today, Cariuma dropped three new colors of its best-selling Oca Low Sneaker in Pantone's "subtle yet vibrant" spring shades: French Oak (a soft oatmeal), Withered Rose (a lovely blush), and Tapestry (a cool blue).

Cariuma Pantone Spring Launch
Cariuma

Buy It! Pantone xCariuma Oca Low in French Oak Canvas, $89; cariuma.com

Handcrafted from GOTS-certified cotton canvas and featuring vegan cork insoles and lightweight natural rubber outsoles, Cariuma shoes are made with both comfort and sustainability top of mind. The Cariuma Oca Low Sneaker has nearly 6,000 five-star ratings, and even shoppers with arthritis in their feet claim they provide "perfect support."

Plenty of other reviewers own three or four pairs of the shoes, calling them "exquisitely comfortable" and the "perfect complement to any outfit." Cariuma sneakers frequently rack up long waitlists, most recently ringing in at 77,000 customers who were pining to get their hands on the Oca Low style, according to the brand. Limited-edition Cariuma collections like this tend to sell out fast, so don't wait to add these comfy kicks to your shoe rack.

Cariuma Pantone Spring Launch
Cariuma

Buy It! Pantone xCariuma Oca Low in Tapestry Canvas, $89; cariuma.com

Cariuma Pantone Spring Launch
Cariuma

Buy It! Pantone xCariuma Oca Low in Withered Rose Canvas, $89; cariuma.com

If these new colors don't suit your taste, don't worry: the Cariuma Oca Low Sneaker comes in 17 other options ranging from bold shades like yellow and orange to neutrals like black and white. Join the likes of Kutcher and Mirren by adding these Cariuma shoes to your footwear lineup this spring.

