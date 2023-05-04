The Comfy Shoes Ashton Kutcher Wears Now Come in Three Cotton Candy-Like Colors That Are Perfect for Summer

They’re part of Cariuma and Pantone’s newest collaboration

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

Published on May 4, 2023 09:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Cariuma x Pantone Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Is it just us, or does everything seem a bit more colorful in the summertime? The skies, the food, the flowers, and even the comfiest of shoes. And if Cariuma and Pantone can help it, this year isn't going to be any different.

The sustainable sneaker brand and well-known color matching company just unveiled the three new shades being added to their sneaker succession, and they feel like an encapsulation of summer to its core. And that's not even the best part: The silhouette for the shoes is one that both Ashton Kutcher and Helen Mirren have worn — the Oca Low sneakers.

Georgia Peach, a coral orange color, takes inspiration from those striking sunset skies and the fruit it's named after, while Capri, a light blue hue, is similar to the color of sparkling summer waters. Lastly, the brand describes Fuchsia Purple as looking like "cool raspberries fresh from the cooler and bougainvilleas in full bloom." And together, the trio makes us think of a more brilliant cotton candy assortment.

Cariuma OCA LOW Pantone
Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma x Pantone Oca Low in Georgia Peach Canvas, $89; cariuma.com

The style itself has many notable elements that make them a top-level shoe. Both the upper and the interior lining are made out of cotton canvas, which is more breathable and perfect for summer. Providing comfort and support, the removable insole is made of a combination of cork, bio memory foam, and mamona oil that's "comfy for standing almost all day," according to one shopper.

The Cariuma sneakers cost $89 and are available in both men's and women's U.S. sizes 5 to 13. But rest assured, your money isn't just going toward a new pair of kicks. For every pair of Cariuma shoes purchased, the brand will plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest.

Cariuma OCA LOW Pantone
Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma x Pantone Oca Low in Capri Canvas, $89; cariuma.com

The Oca Low style often has long waitlists — recently there was one with 77,000 shoppers on it — so don't waste any time second-guessing these must-have summer sneakers. Head to Cariuma to shop the Pantone sneakers, along with other recent drops, like this fun Peanuts-inspired collaboration.

Cariuma OCA LOW Pantone
Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma x Pantone Oca Low in Fuchsia Purple Canvas, $89; cariuma.com

