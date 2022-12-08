Cariuma's Ultra-Comfy and Sustainable Sneakers Now Come in the Newest Pantone Color of the Year

If you're a sneakerhead, then you've probably heard of Cariuma shoes — the brand that's gained internet fame for its comfortable, sustainable unisex sneakers featuring an on-trend minimalist design.

With the new year just around the corner, Cariuma has teamed up with Pantone to release a limited-edition line of colorful kicks inspired by Viva Magenta, the 2023 Color of the Year.

"This year's Color of the Year is powerful and empowering," Pantone said in a statement. "It is a new animated red that revels in pure joy, encouraging experimentation and self-expression without restraint, an electrifying, and a boundaryless shade that is manifesting as a stand-out statement."

cariuma

Buy It! ​​Cariuma x Pantone Oca Low Sneakers in Viva Magenta/Off-White, $89; cariuma.com

The new collection fits right in with that theme. It includes six styles (OCA Low sneakers, OCA high tops, Salvas, the Naicoa, and Ibi slip-ons), all of which are playful and eye-catching. Go with the Viva Magenta color if you want something bold and cheerful, or opt for the mostly white pairs with Viva Magenta accents for something a little more neutral.

Each shoe comes with a supportive insole made out of recycled cork and mamona oil, and a slip-resistant outsole. You can choose between lace-up sneakers in cotton, suede, or leather, or slip-ons in bamboo knit. Plus, most of the laces, threads, and logos are made with recycled plastics, so you can feel good about adding a new pair of these shoes to your collection.

They look great with almost anything in your closet, from your favorite pair of jeans with a white T-shirt and a leather jacket to leather pants and a cashmere sweater. The sneakers would also make an excellent gift for anyone on your list like sneakerheads or fashion-loving significant others. The limited-edition collection is available in sizes 5 through 13 and starts at $89.

They're currently available for pre-order and expected to ship by January 15, 2023, at the latest. While that seems far away, trust us when we say they're worth the wait! In fact, the OCA Low sneakers once had a 34,000-person waitlist — so order the brand's latest collab while you can.

Scroll below to see all the sneakers in Pantone's stunning Viva Magenta.

cariuma

Buy It! ​​Cariuma x Pantone Oca Low Sneakers in Off-White/Viva Magenta, $89; cariuma.com

cariuma

Buy It! ​​Cariuma x Pantone Oca High Sneakers in Viva Magenta/Off-White, $110; cariuma.com

cariuma

Buy It! ​​Cariuma x Pantone Salvas Sneakers in Viva Magenta White Leather, $110; cariuma.com

cariuma

Buy It! ​​Cariuma x Pantone Naioca Sneakers in Viva Magenta/Off-White, $89; cariuma.com

cariuma

Buy It! ​​Cariuma x Pantone Ibi Slip-On Sneakers in Viva Magenta, $98; cariuma.com

