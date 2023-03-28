Lifestyle Fashion Cariuma Dropped Its Fan-Favorite Sneakers in 4 Eye-Catching Spring Prints — but They're Already Low in Stock Celebs like Ashton Kutcher and Helen Mirren wear the comfy shoes By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 28, 2023 02:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Cariuma Everyone wears plain white sneakers in the spring and summer, so this season, stand out from the crowd in an eye-catching pair instead — like the new Cariuma bandana print sneakers. Cariuma — one of the most talked-about sneaker brands on the internet — just dropped four new colorways of its fan-favorite style, the Oca Low. Now, you can get the wildly popular sneaker shoppers deem "the most comfortable shoe" in four colors that come to mind when you picture a classic bandana: red, blue, black, and white. Cariuma Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low in Blue Bandana, $89; cariuma.com According to the brand, the Cariuma Oca Low Sneaker has racked up waitlists of 77,000 customers eager to get their hands on them — and for good reason. Thanks to a supportive cork insole and a rubber outsole, this low-top silhouette is designed for long-lasting comfort. With an organic upper canvas and laces made from recycled plastic, Cariuma shoes don't just feel comfortable, but they're good for the environment, too. Plus, they're available in men's and women's sizes 5 through 13, so everyone is sure to find a pair. Cariuma Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low in Off-White Bandana, $89; cariuma.com Helen Mirren first brought Cariuma sneakers to our attention when she wore a Kelly green pair last year, but now, celebs like Pete Davidson, Jon Ham, and Chris Martin are stepping out in the comfy sneakers, too. Just last month, Ashton Kutcher wore a black pair for an appearance on Good Morning America. Cariuma Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low in Black Bandana, $89; cariuma.com The bandana has been a classic summer staple for decades, but now, you can show off that old-school style on your feet. Go bold in red or blue, or keep it neutral with black and white. Any one of these limited-edition Cariuma sneakers will complement blue jeans and a T-shirt or sundresses come summer. We can already see ourselves wearing them on the Fourth of July paired with a matching bandana around our neck. If you prefer a subtler look, the Cariuma Oca Low Sneaker also comes in 17 solid colors, plus plenty of limited-edition launches like this bandana rendition. But remember – these special versions of Cariuma shoes sell out fast, so there's no time to waste. Cariuma Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low in Red Bandana, $89; cariuma.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Chloe Veitch Used This Affordable Hairspray to Keep Her Hair (and Makeup!) Locked in Place on 'Perfect Match' The Birkenstock Sandals Celebrities Always Wear Are as Little as $80 for a Limited Time What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying Right Now? These 9 Amazon Products That Declutter and Organize Their Lives