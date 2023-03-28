Cariuma Dropped Its Fan-Favorite Sneakers in 4 Eye-Catching Spring Prints — but They're Already Low in Stock 

Celebs like Ashton Kutcher and Helen Mirren wear the comfy shoes

Published on March 28, 2023

Everyone wears plain white sneakers in the spring and summer, so this season, stand out from the crowd in an eye-catching pair instead — like the new Cariuma bandana print sneakers.

Cariuma — one of the most talked-about sneaker brands on the internet — just dropped four new colorways of its fan-favorite style, the Oca Low. Now, you can get the wildly popular sneaker shoppers deem "the most comfortable shoe" in four colors that come to mind when you picture a classic bandana: red, blue, black, and white.

Cariuma Oca Low Bandana
Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low in Blue Bandana, $89; cariuma.com

According to the brand, the Cariuma Oca Low Sneaker has racked up waitlists of 77,000 customers eager to get their hands on them — and for good reason. Thanks to a supportive cork insole and a rubber outsole, this low-top silhouette is designed for long-lasting comfort. With an organic upper canvas and laces made from recycled plastic, Cariuma shoes don't just feel comfortable, but they're good for the environment, too. Plus, they're available in men's and women's sizes 5 through 13, so everyone is sure to find a pair.

Cariuma Oca Low Bandana
Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low in Off-White Bandana, $89; cariuma.com

Helen Mirren first brought Cariuma sneakers to our attention when she wore a Kelly green pair last year, but now, celebs like Pete Davidson, Jon Ham, and Chris Martin are stepping out in the comfy sneakers, too. Just last month, Ashton Kutcher wore a black pair for an appearance on Good Morning America.

Cariuma Oca Low Bandana
Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low in Black Bandana, $89; cariuma.com

The bandana has been a classic summer staple for decades, but now, you can show off that old-school style on your feet. Go bold in red or blue, or keep it neutral with black and white. Any one of these limited-edition Cariuma sneakers will complement blue jeans and a T-shirt or sundresses come summer. We can already see ourselves wearing them on the Fourth of July paired with a matching bandana around our neck.

If you prefer a subtler look, the Cariuma Oca Low Sneaker also comes in 17 solid colors, plus plenty of limited-edition launches like this bandana rendition. But remember – these special versions of Cariuma shoes sell out fast, so there's no time to waste.

Cariuma Oca Low Bandana
Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low in Red Bandana, $89; cariuma.com

