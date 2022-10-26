This Internet-Favorite Sneaker Brand Just Gave Its Best-Selling Shoe a Makeover Inspired by 'Avatar'

Snag a pair before the sequel’s December premiere

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 26, 2022 09:30 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Cariuma x Disney launch
Photo: Cariuma

Plenty of pairs of sneakers are comfy, cute, and praised by customers and celebs alike. But few shoe brands offer what Cariuma does so often — unique collaborations, like the one that just dropped today.

Cariuma, a footwear brand known for its supportive and sustainable kicks, partnered with Disney and Lightstorm Entertainment for a limited-edition collection that's eye-catching, to say the least. In anticipation of the long-awaited Avatar sequel (Avatar: The Way of the Water), which premieres on December 16, Cariuma designed three pairs of sneakers inspired by the dazzling land of Pandora, and one of them even glows in the dark.

Much of the allure of Avatar lies in the incredible visuals, so we wouldn't expect anything less from a sneaker collection based off of the films. The first pattern in the three-shoe collection represents the unique plants found in the Pandoran ocean, and it's available in the brand's best-selling OCA low-top sneaker.

Cariuma x Disney launch
Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma OCA Low Avatar Underwater Canvas, $110; cariuma.com

The Cariuma OCA Low Sneaker is a favorite choice of shoppers and stars like Helen Mirren, who once wore the silhouette in Kelly green. The classic style, made with recycled plastic water bottles, is such a smart choice, and it once had an 8,000-person waitlist. Designed with an organic cotton canvas upper, removable vegan insole, and slip-resistant rubber sole, these sneakers are crafted for long-lasting support and durability — and the Avatar collection is no different.

The second print, reminiscent of the wings of the mountain banshee, is featured on both high- and low-top silhouettes, both of which read "Avatar" in the film's instantly recognizable font on the side.

Cariuma x Disney launch
Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma The Vallely Avatar Banshee, $110; cariuma.com

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

We might still have over a month before we get to enter the Avatar universe for the second time in 13 years, but we can celebrate its upcoming release by scooping up these Cariuma sneakers. The brand's limited-edition collections notoriously sell out, so snag a pair of these other-worldly kicks before they're gone.

Cariuma Disney Avatar High Top Sneakers
Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma OCA High Avatar Banshee Canvas, $119; cariuma.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Zappos Boots Sale
From Knee-Highs to Combat Boots, Zappos Is Packed with Stylish Fall Shoes on Sale, and Prices Start at $60
kristen bell, kaia gerber, lucy hale, Gigi Hadid, BIRKENSTOCKS
At $70 Per Pair, This Birkenstock Sale Might Be the Best We've Ever Seen
hilary duff, mindy kaling, jennifer garner, selena gomez
Hurry! Fluffy Ugg Boots and Slippers Are Up to 60% Off at This Secret Sale, but Popular Styles Are Going Fast
Ugg APEAS
Funky Clogs, Fuzzy Slippers, and More Unique Ugg Shoes Are Under $100 at October's Amazon Prime Day Sale
Celebs Wearing Clogs
Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and More Celebs Have Been Spotted in This Classic Fall Shoe
Best Boot/Bootie Deals
Boots Season Is Here, and Amazon Has Popular Styles for Up to 72% Off at the Prime Early Access Sale
Early Comfy Shoes Deals Roundup Tout
Don't Wait! These 10 Comfy Pairs of Shoes Are Up to 71% Off Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
Fashion Launches
These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
jon hamm
Hollywood Heartthrobs Are Wearing This Game-Changing Sneaker Brand on Repeat
Avatar 2 Concept Art
'Avatar 2' Is Finally Almost Here! See a First Look at James Cameron's Sequel
Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas goes for a stroll with dogs in los Angeles during Quarantine .
Ana de Armas Always Wears These Shoes When Walking with Ben Affleck
Nordstrom President's Day Sale Roundup
Nordstrom Discounted Thousands of Items for Its Winter Sale — Here Are the 33 Deals You Need to Know About
MSCHF Satan Shoes
Nike and MSCHF Settle Lawsuit Over Lil Nas X's Controversial 'Satan Shoes'
Amazon Koral Skechers
Summer Dresses, Comfortable Sneakers, and More Are Majorly Discounted Ahead of Memorial Day
Nordstrom Shoe Sale
Nordstrom Just Marked Down Over 6,000 Pairs of Shoes — Including Meghan Markle's Adidas Sneakers