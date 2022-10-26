Plenty of pairs of sneakers are comfy, cute, and praised by customers and celebs alike. But few shoe brands offer what Cariuma does so often — unique collaborations, like the one that just dropped today.

Cariuma, a footwear brand known for its supportive and sustainable kicks, partnered with Disney and Lightstorm Entertainment for a limited-edition collection that's eye-catching, to say the least. In anticipation of the long-awaited Avatar sequel (Avatar: The Way of the Water), which premieres on December 16, Cariuma designed three pairs of sneakers inspired by the dazzling land of Pandora, and one of them even glows in the dark.

Much of the allure of Avatar lies in the incredible visuals, so we wouldn't expect anything less from a sneaker collection based off of the films. The first pattern in the three-shoe collection represents the unique plants found in the Pandoran ocean, and it's available in the brand's best-selling OCA low-top sneaker.

The Cariuma OCA Low Sneaker is a favorite choice of shoppers and stars like Helen Mirren, who once wore the silhouette in Kelly green. The classic style, made with recycled plastic water bottles, is such a smart choice, and it once had an 8,000-person waitlist. Designed with an organic cotton canvas upper, removable vegan insole, and slip-resistant rubber sole, these sneakers are crafted for long-lasting support and durability — and the Avatar collection is no different.

The second print, reminiscent of the wings of the mountain banshee, is featured on both high- and low-top silhouettes, both of which read "Avatar" in the film's instantly recognizable font on the side.

We might still have over a month before we get to enter the Avatar universe for the second time in 13 years, but we can celebrate its upcoming release by scooping up these Cariuma sneakers. The brand's limited-edition collections notoriously sell out, so snag a pair of these other-worldly kicks before they're gone.

