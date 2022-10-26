Lifestyle Fashion This Internet-Favorite Sneaker Brand Just Gave Its Best-Selling Shoe a Makeover Inspired by 'Avatar' Snag a pair before the sequel’s December premiere By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 26, 2022 09:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Cariuma Plenty of pairs of sneakers are comfy, cute, and praised by customers and celebs alike. But few shoe brands offer what Cariuma does so often — unique collaborations, like the one that just dropped today. Cariuma, a footwear brand known for its supportive and sustainable kicks, partnered with Disney and Lightstorm Entertainment for a limited-edition collection that's eye-catching, to say the least. In anticipation of the long-awaited Avatar sequel (Avatar: The Way of the Water), which premieres on December 16, Cariuma designed three pairs of sneakers inspired by the dazzling land of Pandora, and one of them even glows in the dark. Much of the allure of Avatar lies in the incredible visuals, so we wouldn't expect anything less from a sneaker collection based off of the films. The first pattern in the three-shoe collection represents the unique plants found in the Pandoran ocean, and it's available in the brand's best-selling OCA low-top sneaker. Cariuma Buy It! Cariuma OCA Low Avatar Underwater Canvas, $110; cariuma.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The Cariuma OCA Low Sneaker is a favorite choice of shoppers and stars like Helen Mirren, who once wore the silhouette in Kelly green. The classic style, made with recycled plastic water bottles, is such a smart choice, and it once had an 8,000-person waitlist. Designed with an organic cotton canvas upper, removable vegan insole, and slip-resistant rubber sole, these sneakers are crafted for long-lasting support and durability — and the Avatar collection is no different. The second print, reminiscent of the wings of the mountain banshee, is featured on both high- and low-top silhouettes, both of which read "Avatar" in the film's instantly recognizable font on the side. Cariuma Buy It! Cariuma The Vallely Avatar Banshee, $110; cariuma.com See More from PEOPLE Shopping: 11 Last-Minute Halloween Decorations That'll Make Your Home the Life of the Party — Starting at $7 Jennifer Garner and Selena Gomez Are Wearing Striped Sweaters This Fall, and You Can Too for Just $24 Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul Sale Has Thousands of Deals — Here Are the Best 35 We might still have over a month before we get to enter the Avatar universe for the second time in 13 years, but we can celebrate its upcoming release by scooping up these Cariuma sneakers. The brand's limited-edition collections notoriously sell out, so snag a pair of these other-worldly kicks before they're gone. Cariuma Buy It! Cariuma OCA High Avatar Banshee Canvas, $119; cariuma.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.