The Internet-Favorite Sneaker Helen Mirren Has Worn Just Got a Powerful Makeover 

Not only is Cariuma known for its sleek, sustainable, comfy sneakers, but the internet-favorite shoe brand has also made a name for itself by dropping some epic collaborations recently.

Last month, Cariuma teamed up with Peanuts for its cutest line of shoes yet, all in the name of taking care of ourselves and the earth. Just a week later, the brand dropped some seriously cool sneakers featuring images of turtles and geckos in partnership with National Geographic for a line that supported reforestation efforts in Brazil.

And this week, Cariuma launched another impactful collab that focuses on one important thing: voting. On Tuesday, the shoe brand and Crooked Media introduced two powerful shoe styles that encourage people to vote in the upcoming midterm elections, which take place on November 8.

Both sneakers put a new spin on the brand's best-selling OCA canvas style, and although they were designed with the same goal in mind, they each have their own distinct look. The first, an all-white version, subtly reads the words "no steps back" in black on the sole, a nudge to vote for the change you want to see in the world.

The second is definitely louder, but also a whole lot of fun: Covered in distressed red, white, and blue "I VOTED" stickers, these shoes are sure to catch people's eye — and hopefully encourage them to head to the polls and cast their ballot.

The popular OCA style (which once had a 34,000-person waitlist, no big deal!) is made with a lightweight, breathable organic canvas fabric that's perfect for warm days and a removable cork insole that offers extra support. The classic style has earned the approval of nearly 6,000 shoppers and even celebrities like Helen Mirren, who once wore them during a lengthy plane ride to Cannes, confirming their longstanding comfort.

Cariuma sneakers notoriously sell out quickly, and with this line's important message, it will surely be no exception. Shopt the Cariuma x Crooked sneaker collaboration before the 2022 midterm elections on November 8.

