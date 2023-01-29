These 'Buttery Soft' Amazon Leggings with Thousands of Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale for Under $8 Apiece

We're so used to paying for an expensive pair of leggings, that when we come across a popular pair that's actually budget-friendly, we can't help ourselves. The leggings in question this time? The Campsnail High-Waisted Leggings at Amazon.

The high-waisted leggings have quite the reputation, as they've racked up more than 17,600 five-star ratings. And they're even listed as a best-seller in the women's snowboarding pants category. Plus, they're even more discounted right now.

Prices vary by size, but some four-packs are on sale for as little as $29, which calculates out to under $8 apiece. You can opt for a standard black color, but they also come in prints like leopard and camouflage, and colorful hues like light blue, pink, and green.

Amazon

Buy It! Campsnail 4-Pack High-Waisted Leggings in Black, $28.49–$31.99 (orig. $30.99–$31.99); amazon.com

The "buttery soft" material is made from a blend of polyester and spandex, and they have a compression waistband that "stays up," according to shoppers. Plus, they are washing-machine friendly, so you can easily clean them when they need a refresh.

They are available in three sizes: small to medium, large to XL, and XXL. The brand recommends that people who are a US size 0 to 12 get the smallest size, sizes 14 to 24 grab the medium size, and sizes 24 to 34 opt for the largest size.

Shoppers love how durable the leggings are. "I have owned many pairs of these leggings and love them! My longest-lasting pair is going on its third year," one reviewer said.

Another shopper said that they're "very soft, comfortable, and flattering around the waist," but added that they don't "squeeze and cut into my belly."

The leggings also come in fleece-lined styles, in case you're one to get extra cold during the winter months. Those aren't on sale right now, but they are still plenty affordable at just $40. A winter win!

Below, shop the high-waisted Campsnail leggings in more colors.

Amazon

Buy It! Campsnail 4-Pack High-Waisted Leggings in Black, Pink, Blue, and Green, $28.49–$33.99 (orig. $30.99–$33.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Campsnail 4-Pack Fleece-Lined High-Waisted Leggings in Black, $39.49; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Campsnail 4-Pack High-Waisted Leggings in Black, Navy, Black Leopard, and Gray Slate, $32.99–$34.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.