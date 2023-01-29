These 'Buttery Soft' Amazon Leggings with Thousands of Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale for Under $8 Apiece

“I have owned many pairs of these leggings and love them!”

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 29, 2023 09:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Leggings tout
Photo: Amazon

We're so used to paying for an expensive pair of leggings, that when we come across a popular pair that's actually budget-friendly, we can't help ourselves. The leggings in question this time? The Campsnail High-Waisted Leggings at Amazon.

The high-waisted leggings have quite the reputation, as they've racked up more than 17,600 five-star ratings. And they're even listed as a best-seller in the women's snowboarding pants category. Plus, they're even more discounted right now.

Prices vary by size, but some four-packs are on sale for as little as $29, which calculates out to under $8 apiece. You can opt for a standard black color, but they also come in prints like leopard and camouflage, and colorful hues like light blue, pink, and green.

CAMPSNAIL 4 Pack High Waisted Leggings 2#black
Amazon

Buy It! Campsnail 4-Pack High-Waisted Leggings in Black, $28.49–$31.99 (orig. $30.99–$31.99); amazon.com

The "buttery soft" material is made from a blend of polyester and spandex, and they have a compression waistband that "stays up," according to shoppers. Plus, they are washing-machine friendly, so you can easily clean them when they need a refresh.

They are available in three sizes: small to medium, large to XL, and XXL. The brand recommends that people who are a US size 0 to 12 get the smallest size, sizes 14 to 24 grab the medium size, and sizes 24 to 34 opt for the largest size.

Shoppers love how durable the leggings are. "I have owned many pairs of these leggings and love them! My longest-lasting pair is going on its third year," one reviewer said.

Another shopper said that they're "very soft, comfortable, and flattering around the waist," but added that they don't "squeeze and cut into my belly."

The leggings also come in fleece-lined styles, in case you're one to get extra cold during the winter months. Those aren't on sale right now, but they are still plenty affordable at just $40. A winter win!

Below, shop the high-waisted Campsnail leggings in more colors.

CAMPSNAIL 4 Pack High Waisted Leggings for Women 1#black/Pink/Blue/Ins Green Premium
Amazon

Buy It! Campsnail 4-Pack High-Waisted Leggings in Black, Pink, Blue, and Green, $28.49–$33.99 (orig. $30.99–$33.99); amazon.com

CAMPSNAIL 4 Pack High Waisted Leggings black (Fleece Lined)
Amazon

Buy It! Campsnail 4-Pack Fleece-Lined High-Waisted Leggings in Black, $39.49; amazon.com

CAMPSNAIL 4 Pack High Waisted Leggings Black/Navy/Black Leopard/Dark Grey
Amazon

Buy It! Campsnail 4-Pack High-Waisted Leggings in Black, Navy, Black Leopard, and Gray Slate, $32.99–$34.99; amazon.com

