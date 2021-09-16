Camila Cabello Just Stepped Out in the Comfy Activewear Brand Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Wear on Repeat
Want to dress like an off-duty celebrity? It's as simple as throwing on bike shorts, a sports bra, and sneakers — just like Camila Cabello did this past weekend in New York City. While any type of bike short and sports bra combo would do, you'll really feel like the singer if you wear the same raspberry sorbet Lavish Bra and High-Waist Biker Short from Alo Yoga. Bonus points if you also pair this look with the Hollywood-loved Allbirds Tree Piper sneakers, like she did.
Alo Yoga is a favorite among supermodels and A-listers like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Beiber, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande — to name a few. While the activewear brand's leggings (specifically its moto leggings) were once the hero item of the line, sports bras and high-waisted biker shorts are now equally as popular. Specifically, the styles Cabello wore in the latest raspberry hue.
Buy It! Lavish Bra, $54; aloyoga.com
The Lavish Bra is a stretchy, sweat-wicking top made with a blend of a breathable jersey and mesh materials. It offers light to medium support with removable pads and features a mesh elastic band that hugs right under your ribs and keeps the bra in place. The sweetheart neckline makes it feel more like a trendy crop top than just a basic bra.
"You don't even feel you're wearing a bra," writes a shopper. "The material is soft and non-restrictive. Perfect for yoga and walking."
"Really comfortable, super soft fabric, and the back is so cute," says another. "The mesh detail just adds a little something different."
Buy It! High-Waist Biker Short, $56; aloyoga.com
The High-Waist Biker Short is also made with a four-way stretch fabric that works to sculpt and smooth the lower body. The pants are not only moisture-wicking, but odor-resistant as well, so they won't smell after a long sweat session. They also have a front smoothing panel which, according to the brand, means you're safe to go "commando" under the shorts if you please.
"Love these!" writes a reviewer. "Great color, doesn't show sweat spots, perfect amount of compression, and the fabric is thick enough to not show panty lines, but not so thick that they feel hot. I've worn [these] for long runs as well as elliptical workouts in the gym — they don't ride up to my thighs during my workout, which is a huge plus."
If you're ready to feel comfy and look casually cute a la Camila Cabello, shop Alo Yoga's Lavish Bra and High-Waist Biker Short for less than $60 each.