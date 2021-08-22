Shop

Camila Cabello Just Wore the Sustainable Sneakers That Hollywood Is Obsessed With

Blake Lively and Jennifer Garner are also fans
By Marilyn La Jeunesse
August 22, 2021 08:00 AM
Spotted: Camila Cabello rocking Hollywood's go-to sustainable sneakers on TikTok.

While dancing to Bad Bunny's "Yonaguni," the "Don't Go Yet" singer wrote "Shoutout to my new Allbirds, a sustainable shoe brand. Not an ad, I just love sustainable clothing." She pans towards at the end of the video to reveal an orange-colored pair of sneakers, which the brand recently confirmed to be Tree Dashers in Mirage.

Credit: Allbirds

Buy It! Allbirds Tree Dashers in Mirage, $125; allbirds.com

Allbirds, known for its machine-washable sneakers, has a loyal celebrity following with stars like Jennifer Garner, Mila Kunis, Blake Lively, and more rocking the footwear. At the forefront of the brand's mission is not only sustainability, but simplicity and comfort. The sneakers are flexible, supportive, and breathable — ones you can wear during a long day of travel or while working on your feet.

The Tree Dashers specifically, were tested by over 50 athletes for durability and comfort — and they come in fourteen different colors, including ten limited-edition colorways, for just $125. They have a 4.8-star rating with customers buying multiple pairs over and over again. "I've got four pairs of these and love them. Overall this shoe is balanced, cushioned, [and] long-wearing."

This isn't the first time the star has been caught rocking Allbirds. Over the past few weeks she's been spotted wearing the brand's under $100 Tree Pipers, first at the airport and then again in an Instagram post where she's walking her dog, Tarzan.

Credit: Allbirds

Buy It! Allbirds Tree Pipers in Kaikoura White, $95; allbirds.com

These casual sneakers are made with eucalyptus tree fiber and Brazilian sugarcane for a light and breezy take on classic footwear. Customers say they wear these 4.8-star sneakers all the time, even calling them "a stylish, staple white sneaker."

"These were perfect for my trip to Greece!" one reviewer wrote of her Tree Pipers. "I walked for miles in these babies and my feet didn't hurt at all." Another reviewer admits the Tree Pipers were her eighth pair. "My husband asks what do I do with so many Allbirds? He doesn't understand. I simply can't stay away from them."

Confused husbands aside, it's easy to amass a small collection of these shoes. Allbirds has tons of comfy styles for shoppers to choose from, including fall-ready high-tops, loafers, and flats. Whatever your preferred style, one thing is certain: You can't go wrong with a pair of Allbirds on your feet.

