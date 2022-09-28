Lifestyle Fashion Cameron Diaz Made a Crostini for 'Cozy Fall Nights' in This Ultra-Flattering Denim Style According to the actress, skinny jeans deserve a spot in your fall wardrobe By Lindsey Greenfeld Lindsey Greenfeld Lindsey is an eCommerce Editor for PEOPLE.com. She's worked in the online shopping landscape for three years and is passionate about entertainment, fashion, beauty, home decor, and cooking. Lindsey has also been published in InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lindsey Greenfeld was an Associate eCommerce Editor at TripSavvy and covered everything related to travel and outdoor gear, from suitcases and camping equipment to slip-on shoes and sunscreen. She has also supported Dotdash's commerce team at large as an Editorial Coordinator. When Lindsey's not researching the latest celebrity sightings and fashion trends, she can be found cooking meals for her family, trying on new skincare products, and scouring the internet for affordable home decor. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 28, 2022 04:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Fall is finally here, which means that we're transitioning our homes and our wardrobes. And while apple picking and drinking pumpkin-spiced lattes are classic cozy season activities, Cameron Diaz is diving into autumn straight from her own kitchen. The actress, 50, starred in a cooking demonstration last week on the Instagram page for her wine brand, Avaline, showing how to prepare a mushroom crostini. She said she would make the appetizer for her girlfriends on a "cozy fall night" — a theme she made sure to follow in her outfit, which looked equal parts warm, comfortable, and put together. She wore a beige-gray crewneck knit sweater with a pair of dark blue skinny jeans and red slide sandals. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. While some might gravitate toward the sweater, we think the actress' skinny jeans are the real MVP. The popular denim style can transition your wardrobe as temperatures cool down thanks to their shorter length that stops at the ankle, which tuck easily into booties. Plus, skinnies are very flattering since their skin-hugging silhouette slims and elongates your legs. You can emulate Diaz's fall-perfect outfit by wearing your jeans with a chunky sweater and sandals while the weather is still warm, then opt for Chelsea boots when it cools off. Going out to dinner or heading into the office? Go with heels and a button-down blouse to dress up your denim. If we've convinced you to add a new pair to your denim collection, consider this option from Levi's, which is one of the best-selling pairs on Amazon; it has more than 9,000 five-star ratings from customers. There are also these Joe's skinny jeans, whose dark blue color are very similar to the ones Diaz wore — and they're a whopping 57 percent off right now. And you can recreate her look even more closely with these trendy jeans with a split hem in the front (a detail that celebs like Jennifer Lopez are wearing). Keep scrolling to shop for more Cameron Diaz-inspired skinny jeans — prices start at just $21. Abercrombie & Fitch Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Skinny Jean, $100; abercrombie.com Amazon Buy It! Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans, $27.80–$69.50; amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Joe's The Icon Ankle Skinny Jeans, $70.84 (orig. $168); nordstrom.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials High-Rise Skinny Jeans, $20.43–$31.70; amazon.com Free People Buy It! We The Free Raw High-Rise Jeggings, $78; freepeople.com Everlane Buy It! Everlane The Curvy Way-High Skinny Jeans, $68; everlane.com Nordstrom Buy It! Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'Solution Skinny Ankle Jeans, $68–$78; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.