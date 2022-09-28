Cameron Diaz Made a Crostini for 'Cozy Fall Nights' in This Ultra-Flattering Denim Style

Fall is finally here, which means that we're transitioning our homes and our wardrobes. And while apple picking and drinking pumpkin-spiced lattes are classic cozy season activities, Cameron Diaz is diving into autumn straight from her own kitchen.

The actress, 50, starred in a cooking demonstration last week on the Instagram page for her wine brand, Avaline, showing how to prepare a mushroom crostini. She said she would make the appetizer for her girlfriends on a "cozy fall night" — a theme she made sure to follow in her outfit, which looked equal parts warm, comfortable, and put together. She wore a beige-gray crewneck knit sweater with a pair of dark blue skinny jeans and red slide sandals.

While some might gravitate toward the sweater, we think the actress' skinny jeans are the real MVP. The popular denim style can transition your wardrobe as temperatures cool down thanks to their shorter length that stops at the ankle, which tuck easily into booties. Plus, skinnies are very flattering since their skin-hugging silhouette slims and elongates your legs.

You can emulate Diaz's fall-perfect outfit by wearing your jeans with a chunky sweater and sandals while the weather is still warm, then opt for Chelsea boots when it cools off. Going out to dinner or heading into the office? Go with heels and a button-down blouse to dress up your denim.

If we've convinced you to add a new pair to your denim collection, consider this option from Levi's, which is one of the best-selling pairs on Amazon; it has more than 9,000 five-star ratings from customers. There are also these Joe's skinny jeans, whose dark blue color are very similar to the ones Diaz wore — and they're a whopping 57 percent off right now. And you can recreate her look even more closely with these trendy jeans with a split hem in the front (a detail that celebs like Jennifer Lopez are wearing).

Keep scrolling to shop for more Cameron Diaz-inspired skinny jeans — prices start at just $21.

