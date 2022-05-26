Cameron Diaz Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear These Ultra-Comfy Sneakers That Feel Like 'Walking on Clouds'
Old habits die hard.
At least that was the case for Cameron Diaz when she appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show last week. After walking onto the stage in a white blazer, a printed blouse, comfy black capris, and red sneakers, host Kelly Clarkson immediately asked, "Is this Zoom?" Totally understandable considering how recognizable the Charlie's Angels actress' outfit is.
Opting for "business on the top and party on the bottom," Diaz embraced the fashion trend we know all too well when we're working from home. But as we start returning to our normal routines, it's important to invest in staples that are easy to wear — which is why we were immediately drawn to her bright kicks.
Diaz completed her relatable 'fit with Hoka's Clifton Edge Running Shoes. The brand, known for its athletic sneakers, counts celebs like Reese Witherspoon and Britney Spears as fans. And even though Diaz's shoes are designed for running, many shoppers have said they can wear them "all day long."
Buy It! Hoka Clifton Edge Running Shoes in Hot Coral, $160; nordstrom.com
The sneakers feature a breathable mesh upper that allows for easy movement and a wide lightweight rubber outsole for ample cushioning. They also have a removable insole that can be customized to target different problem areas on your foot and come with laces for a more secure fit. Diaz wore the red version with a white outsole, but they're also available in light blue and navy with a stylish multicolored outsole.
Although the Hoka running shoes are a little pricey at $160, they're versatile enough to be your new go-to shoe, as Diaz showcased while visiting the talk show. People who work long shifts have shared that wearing the shoes feels like "walking on clouds," while another shopper who bought them for running said the shoes quickly became their new everyday pick "because they are just that comfortable."
"I am a nurse and work 12-hour shifts three days a week," a third five-star reviewer said. "These Hokas are amazing! My feet don't hurt after my whole shift!"
Pick up the sneakers Diaz likes to wear to stay comfortable this summer. Shop them in more colors below.
Buy It! Hoka Clifton Edge Running Shoes in Eggshell Blue, $160; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Hoka Clifton Edge Running Shoes in Outerspace, $160; nordstrom.com
