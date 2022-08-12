Shoppers Say These Calvin Klein Bralettes Are So Comfy, You 'Forget' They're On — and They're Up to 48% Off

For all those days when you want the added support of a bra, but none of the inevitable discomfort that often comes with it, the simplest answer is a wire-free bralette. Still, the challenge remains in finding the right one, as many don't quite hit the mark on great fit, soft material, and all-day comfort.

Calvin Klein's Invisible Comfort Seamless Bralette is an exception, one shoppers are quickly falling in love with and calling an "insanely comfortable" everyday bra — plus many sizes and colors are discounted at Amazon now, with deals up to a whopping 48 percent off.

The pull-on bralette is designed with easy-to-adjust straps and doesn't come with wires or itchy seams, so it's wonderfully comfortable. The material is a super soft nylon-elastane blend that also provides lots of stretch as you move. And the design is simple and classic — endlessly flattering, with no extra bells and whistles to get in the way.

Amazon

Buy It! Calvin Klein Invisible Comfort Seamless Bralette, from $30.87 (orig. $40); amazon.com

Aiming for the "barely-there" look and feel, it's lightly lined for just the right amount of coverage, has narrow, unobtrusive straps, and comes with removable pads for those who prefer their bras without them. The result is a bra you'll barely notice you're wearing, instantly disappearing under your clothes.

While this isn't the style for intense workouts, it is the perfect everyday solution for working, errands, chores, and getting through the day without wanting to burn your bra by the end.

The style comes in 17 color options, all of which are available in sizes XS–XL, and many are seriously discounted right now. Most are pastels and neutrals, perfect for hiding under your clothes, though there are a few more vivid shades, like a jewel-toned turquoise and forest green.

Thousands of five-star ratings have poured in for this bralette, and the reviews are nothing short of glowing. Even those who've struggled to find a good option are happy, like this five-star reviewer who enthused, "After a long search, [I] finally found my everyday bra!" They added, "I just ordered four more because it fits my needs so perfectly."

Another user, who called the bralette "amazing," also urged: "Buy more than one. You'll thank me." Meanwhile, a third reviewer said it's "so lightweight and breathable that you forget you're wearing a bra at all!" Really, isn't that all we want in a bralette?

Snag a Calvin Klein Seamless Bralette for yourself while discounts are up to 48 percent off at Amazon.

Amazon

Buy It! Calvin Klein Invisible Comfort Seamless Bralette, $22.79 (orig. $44); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Calvin Klein Invisible Comfort Seamless Bralette, $24.98 (orig. $44); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.