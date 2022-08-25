Reviewers Praise This Calvin Klein Bralette for Being 'So Comfy' — and It's on Sale at Amazon Starting at $14

There's something so satisfying about finding a bra that you actually don't want to rip off and toss in the trash at the end of the day. And considering how hard a task that can be, it makes striking gold feel even more rewarding.

If this is a search you've found yourself on, there's a light at the end of the lounge bra tunnel. And it's Calvin Klein's Modern Cotton Wireless Bralette, which also happens to be a great deal at Amazon right now, with some sizes and colors discounted up to 50 percent.

Well known for making ever-comfortable basics among plenty else, Calvin Klein is a household name for a reason. And the brand's forays into lounge bras consistently knock it out of the park. This particular style is about as classic and simple as they come — and many days, that's exactly what we want to grab from the drawer.

The bralette is made with a cotton-modal-elastane blend that combines the soft comfort of cotton with some welcome stretch and body-hugging effect. While it may not be a high-impact sports bra to take to the gym, it's the perfect all-day bralette for working, errands, and chores — or just lounging on the couch.

The bralette is wireless and unlined, with nothing itchy or poky to cause problems during the day. The straps are thick enough to offer some support, and the bottom band is elasticized to keep everything in place.

The bra comes in standard sizes XS–XL, as well as plus sizes 1X–4X, and there is also a wide range of options when it comes to colors — everything from classic black and gray to bolder picks like teal and strawberry pink.

Reviewers are falling hard for this new "wardrobe staple," with over 17,000 shoppers leaving five stars. One reviewer noted they now "own seven of these bras — one for every day."

Another shopper called the bralette "literal perfection" and praised it, adding, "It's so cute, so comfy, and it makes my chest look good!"

And this satisfied reviewer was just one of many who said "I'm obsessed with this bra and need to buy more in different colors."

Test the hype for yourself and pick up a Calvin Klein Wireless Bralette while there are such steep deals on lots of sizes and colors.

