Shoppers Say Calvin Klein's Bralettes Are 'Perfection' - and You Can Get Them for Almost 50% Off Right Now

Let's face it: Bras can be extremely uncomfortable, and wearing them during the summer creates an entirely different set of problems. (Underboob sweat, anyone?) But this summer can be different, at least when it comes to finding a breathable support system for up top: 2,000+ Amazon reviewers pointed us to one style that's currently on sale for Prime Day.
Calvin Klein's Modern Cotton Bralette is free of wires, convoluted straps, stiff padding, and hooks that dig in. It looks pretty similar to a sports bra and consists of an unlined cotton and modal body with an elastic band, which has led to one reviewer calling it "the most comfortable bralette in the world." Because of this, shoppers have used it as everything from a WFH top to an everyday bra to a low-impact sports bra.
The fabric also happens to be the perfect happy medium of thickness. "I spent a day in it and slept in it and it's perfect; I barely notice it is there," wrote one reviewer. "It's thick enough that I can wear it under blouses without concern that it will become too revealing if I hit a cold area. It's thin enough to keep me cool." Many reviewers also added that it's ideal for uncomfortably warm days and nights and "great for hot sleepers."
"These bras have ruined me for every other kind of bra on the market," wrote one shopper. "They're literally all I wear now despite wearing underwire bras for over 15 years." And, according to a sea of other reviewers, they're not alone: While the material and fit were deemed "perfection" by one shopper, owners of the bras just loved the look in general, despite its simple design. "I bought two just in case I liked them; I wish I'd bought 10!" wrote one customer, who added, "Weirdly, my husband thinks they're actually sexy!"
It also helps that there are 29 colors to choose from, many of which are between 30 and 47 percent off right now. Whether you prefer sunset orange, bright pink, a sultry maroon, or a minimalist black, you have options. You can fill your entire undergarment drawer with these instead of the pokey contraption you've shoved towards the back.
Obviously, there are only a couple of hours left of Prime Day - it ends June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT - so don't forget to secure yourself a Prime membership before checking out with your comfy cotton bras.
