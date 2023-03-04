Lifestyle Fashion Calvin Klein Basics, Including Bralettes, Tees, and Loungewear, Are Up to 43% Off at Amazon Right Now Stock up on these wardrobe essentials starting at $15 By Brittany VanDerBill Brittany VanDerBill Instagram Brittany VanDerBill is a writer based in Minnesota. She has been writing copy and content for businesses and publications since 2016. She began writing for Dotdash Meredith in 2021, covering a variety of topics including pets, clothing, and product guides. Her bylines include PEOPLE, Travel + Leisure, Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, and more. She has also written sponsored content for The Foundry 360, Dotdash Meredith's award-winning custom content studio. When she's not writing, Brittany is devouring a good book over a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon (probably with her cat on her lap), finding amazing deals online, or plotting her next travel adventure. Published on March 4, 2023 10:00 AM

Let's be honest — shopping for essential items like tees, bras, socks, and underwear isn't all that glamorous. But finding the perfect T-shirt or pair of comfy sweatpants is definitely an amazing feeling. And the ideal time to stock up on everyday wear is now, thanks to Amazon's sale on Calvin Klein basics. Amazon has a section filled with Calvin Klein basics that are all marked down right now. We combed through the offerings, and rounded up the deals you don't want to miss — especially since prices start at just $15. Calvin Klein Basics on Sale at Amazon Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Triangle Wireless Bralette, $28 (orig. $40) Calvin Klein CK One Cotton Unlined Bralette, $15.99–$16.30 (orig. $28) Calvin Klein Misses Premium Performance Fleece Jogger, $34.30 with coupon–$43.66 (orig. $49) Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette, $15.95–$23.97 (orig. $28) Calvin Klein Motive Cotton Multipack Thong Panty, $14.99–$19.75 (orig. $26) Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Logo Multipack Bikini Panties, $22.23–$31.25 (orig. $49) Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch 5-Pack Boxer Brief, $37.38–$40.94 (orig. $71.50) Calvin Klein 6-Pack Mixed Pattern Dress Socks, $29.99 (orig. $34.99) Calvin Klein Cotton Classics 3-Pack Undershirts, $31.98 (orig. $46) Calvin Klein Premium Performance Crewneck T-Shirt, $18.14–$20.61 (orig. $24.50) Calvin Klein Ultra Soft Modal Pants, $31.76–$33.01 (orig. $45) The Fluffy Ugg Slippers Megan Fox, Cardi B, and More Celebs Wear Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon Bralettes are trendy, and for good reason. They're comfy yet supportive, and Calvin Klein's unlined bralette is one you'll want to add to your cart while it's marked down to wear during a yoga class or casual days at home. The scoop-neck bralette is made of cotton, modal, and elastane so it's flexible and breathable. It has a pull-on, open-back design, and skinny adjustable straps. Plus, it's machine-washable so it's easy to keep clean."This bralette is so nice to wear. It's so light and breathable. The fabric is very soft, too," one reviewer raved. It comes in 32 colors and patterns and five sizes, ranging from XS to XL. Amazon Buy It! Calvin Klein Women's CK One Cotton Unlined Bralette, $11.20 (orig. $28); amazon.com Speaking of comfort, these joggers are on sale, starting at $34 depending on the size you choose. The cotton and polyester French terry fabric has some stretch to it, and the pants have adjustable drawcords at the waist for a custom fit. One shopper said they've bought four pairs of these joggers that they said have a "perfect fit." They added, "Comfortable as can be, and I love that they have pockets." Amazon Buy It! Calvin Klein Misses Premium Performance Fleece Jogger, $34.30 with coupon–$43.66 (orig. $49); amazon.com Underwear is another one of those everyday essentials that's necessary, but not super exciting to shop for. Make the experience easier by adding this five-pack of bikini-style panties that will have you stocked up in a snap. Reviewers have said they love the underwear so much, they've ordered multiple packs and described them as "good quality."The same goes for the men's five-pack of underwear in a classic boxer brief cut. Both options are made of a cotton blend fabric for breathability and have the iconic Calvin Klein logo printed on the waistband. Amazon Buy It! Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Logo Multipack Bikini Panties, $22.23–$31.25 (orig. $49); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch 5-Pack Boxer Brief, $37.38–$40.94 (orig. $71.50); amazon.com Sure, buying wardrobe staples like underwear, bras, and socks can be more of a chore rather than a fun shopping excursion. Thanks to this Calvin Klein basics sale at Amazon, you can stock up on all of your everyday items from the comfort of your own home. Check out more of our top picks below. Amazon Buy It! Calvin Klein 6-Pack Mixed Pattern Dress Socks, $29.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Calvin Klein Cotton Classics 3-Pack Undershirts, $31.98 (orig. $46); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Triangle Wireless Bralette, $28 (orig. $40); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette, $15.95–$23.97 (orig. $28); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Calvin Klein Motive Cotton Multipack Thong Panty, $14.99–$19.75 (orig. $26); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Calvin Klein Premium Performance Crewneck T-Shirt, $18.14–$20.61 (orig. $24.50); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Calvin Klein Ultra Soft Modal Pants, $31.76–$33.01 (orig. $45); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.