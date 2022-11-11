Calpak's Most Popular Duffel Bag Once Had a 44,000-Person Waitlist — Now It's Back in Stock and on Sale

When it comes to the holiday season, we aim to be as prepared as possible, and that includes taking inventory of our luggage for those upcoming flights and road trips ahead.

One item we've been eyeing for quite some time is the Calpak Luka Duffel Bag, a weekender so popular, it's regularly sold out. Right now though, it's not only back in stock, but it's also on sale for a limited time.

Calpak

If you want to take advantage of this rare deal, head on over to the site right now and add as many Luka Duffel Bags to your cart as you can. You'll score 20 percent off (no code necessary) each bag from now through November 14 at 10 a.m. PT, so don't think twice about this functional and fashionable purchase.

The popular travel essential has racked up a whopping 44,000-person waitlist in the past, according to the brand, so if you see one in stock in any color that calls to you, snap it up (and maybe grab a few more for loved ones on your list while you're at it.) At the time of this writing, the lightweight duffel is still in stock in a number of appealing shades like blush pink, matte black, cream, chocolate brown, and brick red.

Calpak

Buy It! Calpak Luka Merlot Duffel Bag, $96(orig. $120); calpaktravel.com

The Luka Duffel makes for an organized overnight bag or personal item (if you're boarding a plane anytime soon) and features nine roomy pockets, including a separate bottom compartment specifically for shoes. There's also an adjustable shoulder strap and a convenient trolley sleeve to slip over your suitcase so you can roll right into the holiday season without any worries. Best of all, the exterior of the bag is waterproof, so should you find yourself braving the elements this winter, you can breathe easy knowing your Luka will look impeccable no matter what.

One shopper described the duffel as the "perfect size for a diaper bag, gym bag, or weekender," while another reviewer noted that it "looks great and holds so much stuff." A third shopper said they were "obsessed" with this buy and noted that the bag is "so comfy," even whilst carrying it for an extended period of time.

This one-size-fits-all gift idea is something everyone will clearly appreciate. Shop more colors below and take advantage of this discount while the Calpak Luka Duffel Bag is still in stock.

Calpak

Buy It! Calpak Luka Rose Quartz Duffel Bag, $96(orig. $120); calpaktravel.com

Calpak

Buy It! Calpak Luka Oatmeal Duffel Bag, $96(orig. $120); calpaktravel.com

Calpak

Buy It! Calpak Luka Chocolate Duffel Bag, $96(orig. $120); calpaktravel.com

Calpak

Buy It! Calpak Luka Matte Black Duffel Bag, $96(orig. $120); calpaktravel.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.