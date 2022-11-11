Calpak's Most Popular Duffel Bag Once Had a 44,000-Person Waitlist — Now It's Back in Stock and on Sale

Shoppers say it “holds so much stuff”

By
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan

Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.

Follow her on Instagram.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 11, 2022 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Calpak Luka Duffel Bag
Photo: Calpak

When it comes to the holiday season, we aim to be as prepared as possible, and that includes taking inventory of our luggage for those upcoming flights and road trips ahead.

One item we've been eyeing for quite some time is the Calpak Luka Duffel Bag, a weekender so popular, it's regularly sold out. Right now though, it's not only back in stock, but it's also on sale for a limited time.

Calpak Luka Duffel Bag
Calpak

If you want to take advantage of this rare deal, head on over to the site right now and add as many Luka Duffel Bags to your cart as you can. You'll score 20 percent off (no code necessary) each bag from now through November 14 at 10 a.m. PT, so don't think twice about this functional and fashionable purchase.

The popular travel essential has racked up a whopping 44,000-person waitlist in the past, according to the brand, so if you see one in stock in any color that calls to you, snap it up (and maybe grab a few more for loved ones on your list while you're at it.) At the time of this writing, the lightweight duffel is still in stock in a number of appealing shades like blush pink, matte black, cream, chocolate brown, and brick red.

Calpak Luka Duffel Bag
Calpak

Buy It! Calpak Luka Merlot Duffel Bag, $96(orig. $120); calpaktravel.com

The Luka Duffel makes for an organized overnight bag or personal item (if you're boarding a plane anytime soon) and features nine roomy pockets, including a separate bottom compartment specifically for shoes. There's also an adjustable shoulder strap and a convenient trolley sleeve to slip over your suitcase so you can roll right into the holiday season without any worries. Best of all, the exterior of the bag is waterproof, so should you find yourself braving the elements this winter, you can breathe easy knowing your Luka will look impeccable no matter what.

One shopper described the duffel as the "perfect size for a diaper bag, gym bag, or weekender," while another reviewer noted that it "looks great and holds so much stuff." A third shopper said they were "obsessed" with this buy and noted that the bag is "so comfy," even whilst carrying it for an extended period of time.

This one-size-fits-all gift idea is something everyone will clearly appreciate. Shop more colors below and take advantage of this discount while the Calpak Luka Duffel Bag is still in stock.

Calpak Luka Duffel Bag
Calpak

Buy It! Calpak Luka Rose Quartz Duffel Bag, $96(orig. $120); calpaktravel.com

Calpak Luka Duffel Bag
Calpak

Buy It! Calpak Luka Oatmeal Duffel Bag, $96(orig. $120); calpaktravel.com

Calpak Luka Duffel Bag
Calpak

Buy It! Calpak Luka Chocolate Duffel Bag, $96(orig. $120); calpaktravel.com

Calpak Luka Duffel Bag
Calpak

Buy It! Calpak Luka Matte Black Duffel Bag, $96(orig. $120); calpaktravel.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack
Amazon Marked Down These $64 Cooling Pillows to Just $18 Apiece Ahead of Black Friday
Early Amazon Indoor Holiday Decor Deal Roundup
Amazon's Secret Holiday Decor Section Is Packed with Festive Finds on Sale Before Black Friday — Up to 68% Off
Black Panther Collection
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Is Officially Here, and Amazon Has a Whole Section of Merch to Celebrate
Related Articles
Black Panther Collection
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Is Officially Here, and Amazon Has a Whole Section of Merch to Celebrate
Kylie Jenner Spanx bra
Kylie Jenner Wore an Ultra-Comfy Version of the Spanx Bra Jennifer Garner and So Many Other Celebs Love
celeb uggs
Cozy Boots and Slippers from the Brand Hollywood Wears on Repeat Are Up to 66% Off at This Under-the-Radar Sale
Everlane Sweater Sale
Cozy Fall Sweaters, Including Selena Gomez's Chunky Turtleneck, Are 30% Off at Everlane Now
MZ Wallace Tote Bag
I Finally Found a Stylish Tote Bag That Fits My Laptop, Lunchbox, and Much, Much More
EFAN Women's Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt Tout
Shoppers Keep Buying This 'Incredibly Soft' Oversized Sweatshirt That Just Dropped at Amazon — and It's on Sale
Gatherall Bra
I've Worn This Supportive Sticky Bra That Doesn't Let Me Down at Least 30 Times — and Now It's on Sale
PJ Place Sale
Cozy Holiday Pajamas with Matching Robes and Slippers Are Up to 40% Off at This Celeb-Backed Brand
Jenna Lyons 2022 Amazon Holiday Gift Guide Tout
8 Must-Have Items from Amazon's Holiday Gift Guide, According to Jenna Lyons
Jennifer Garner attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California
Jennifer Garner's Pretty Floral Sweater Is the Unexpected Staple Your Fall Wardrobe May Be Missing
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge in Hopkins, Belize Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Royal visit to Caribbean - 20 Mar 2022
The Longchamp Bags Jennifer Lopez and Princess Kate Carry Are Going for as Little as $90 at This Secret Sale
kerry washington; leggings
Kerry Washington's $4,000 Leather Pants Have the Same Edgy Detail as These Leggings That Start at $20
jennifer garner; tkees
Jennifer Garner Sipped Coffee in This Comfy Hoodie from a Brand Jennifer Lopez Wears — and It's on Sale
oprah boots
All of Oprah's Favorite Slippers This Year Are Plush, Cozy, and Ready to Wear Outside
Amazon Outlet Fashion Deals
Found: The 10 Best Fall Fashion Deals Hiding in Amazon's Outlet Right Now — Up to 64% Off
Oprah Winfrey, Girlfriend Collective leggings
Gayle King Turned Oprah Onto This Size-Inclusive Brand, and Its Leggings Are Now One of Her Favorite Things