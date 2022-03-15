Shop

Stock Up on These 'Comfy and Convenient' Leggings from Amazon While They're on Sale for $18

Shoppers have even called them “perfect” leggings
By Carly Kulzer March 15, 2022 05:00 PM
Can you really have too many pairs of leggings? Since they're super comfortable and are suitable for more than just working out, the answer is no — and we just found customer-loved leggings on sale for under $20 from C9 by Champion, an affordable sister brand to Champion that debuted at Target and is now available at Amazon

The C9 Champion high-waisted leggings keep comfort in mind with their breathable, moisture-wicking fabric and flat seams that avoid chafing. They even have a side pocket, meaning you can leave your purse at home for workouts and short errands. The thick waistband and ankle length offer full coverage, and there's a tiny logo on the back of the calf, for those who don't prefer showing off brand names.

This Amazon sale seems to be on the down-low for the time being, so take advantage while all 10 colors and sizes (XS–2XL) are still in stock.

Buy It! C9 Champion High-Waist Legging in Ebony, $17.49 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

The C9 leggings have more than 1,300 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews from customers who call them things like "perfect" and "comfy and convenient." One five-star reviewer wrote that they "fit like a comfortable glove" and allow you to move without feeling constricted, and a repeat customer claimed they have "lasted for years"; they even dress them up for evenings out! (Style the leggings with a sweater, booties, and jewelry to transition them from day to night.) 

For just $18 each, you can order five leggings for just $90, which is still less than a single pair of Lululemon high-rise tights. With the quick-drying fabric and barely-there seams, you might not even be able to tell the difference between the two — besides getting more for your money. Black is always a popular color since it can be worn with everything, but the shades below shouldn't be overlooked. 

Shop the C9 Champion sale at Amazon while these leggings are just $18!

Buy It! C9 Champion High-Waist Legging in Ebony Heather, $17.49 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Buy It! C9 Champion High-Waist Legging in Gray Cobblestone, $17.49 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Buy It! C9 Champion High-Waist Legging in Juniper Blue, $17.49 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Buy It! C9 Champion High-Waist Legging in Rock Brick Red, $17.49 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

