Stock Up on These 'Comfy and Convenient' Leggings from Amazon While They're on Sale for $18
Can you really have too many pairs of leggings? Since they're super comfortable and are suitable for more than just working out, the answer is no — and we just found customer-loved leggings on sale for under $20 from C9 by Champion, an affordable sister brand to Champion that debuted at Target and is now available at Amazon.
The C9 Champion high-waisted leggings keep comfort in mind with their breathable, moisture-wicking fabric and flat seams that avoid chafing. They even have a side pocket, meaning you can leave your purse at home for workouts and short errands. The thick waistband and ankle length offer full coverage, and there's a tiny logo on the back of the calf, for those who don't prefer showing off brand names.
This Amazon sale seems to be on the down-low for the time being, so take advantage while all 10 colors and sizes (XS–2XL) are still in stock.
The C9 leggings have more than 1,300 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews from customers who call them things like "perfect" and "comfy and convenient." One five-star reviewer wrote that they "fit like a comfortable glove" and allow you to move without feeling constricted, and a repeat customer claimed they have "lasted for years"; they even dress them up for evenings out! (Style the leggings with a sweater, booties, and jewelry to transition them from day to night.)
For just $18 each, you can order five leggings for just $90, which is still less than a single pair of Lululemon high-rise tights. With the quick-drying fabric and barely-there seams, you might not even be able to tell the difference between the two — besides getting more for your money. Black is always a popular color since it can be worn with everything, but the shades below shouldn't be overlooked.
Shop the C9 Champion sale at Amazon while these leggings are just $18!
