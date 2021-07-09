Supermodels Won't Stop Wearing Rectangular Sunglasses, and Shoppers and TikTokers Found the Perfect Dupe
The tiny sunglasses trend may be a thing of the past, but a small piece of it still lives on with rectangular sunglasses, which fortunately offer a little more coverage than their micro cousins. But rather than forking out a pretty penny for lenses that might be lost or crushed during summer activities, Amazon shoppers are falling in love with an affordable pair that serves as a perfect dupe for celeb-loved styles.
While Bella Hadid wore a blinged-out pair of rectangular sunglasses to the Dior Men's Summer 2022 fashion show (Insider tip: You can just add your own chain to any pair) and Hailey Bieber is similarly no stranger to the rectangle look, wearing them in a variety of colors like pink and black, Butaby's Rectangle Sunglasses are the model reviewers are swiping up to kick summer into gear without blowing their budgets. The narrow boxy shape of these frames is nearly identical to the ones celebs and influencers have relied on.
"These are really lightweight, trendy sunglasses!" wrote one reviewer. "They're a mock of the skinny Prada ones that are really popular right now. The two-pack is such a great deal!"
Another fan added, "I ordered these after I had lost my Urban Outfitters Sabrina rectangle sunglasses," plus offered this advice: "Save a couple bucks and order these instead!!"
Buy It! Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses, $11.95; amazon.com
Despite the shades missing the celebrity-status price tag, owners of the sunnies still feel like stars when wearing them. "I high-key felt like Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap aka when we all thought Lindsay Lohan was a twin. Very '90s chic and I'm here for it!" wrote one shopper. Another added, "I put these on and suddenly became an Instagram influencer. 10/10."
Trendsetting aside, the sleek sunglasses also pass three unofficial tests that make it a top-notch product. For one, handfuls of shoppers noted they won't hurt the bridge of your nose or sides of your head, and they won't get tangled in your hair when slid upwards. And, most importantly, they block out the sun with UV 400 protection, according to the brand.
You're spoiled for choice when it comes to designs, too. There are 23 different color combos you can buy, and you can even purchase these babies in a two-pack. "I got these for a TikTok tbh but they are SO CUTE and surprisingly really sturdy," wrote one pleased reviewer. "I feel like a hot girl and I will probably buy more colors. You can't beat the price so go ahead and treat yourself!!"
With stars loving this sunglasses style, more than 7,000 five-star ratings, and even the approval of TikTok influencers, you can't really go wrong with this "perfect pair for hot girl summer."
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Supermodels Won't Stop Wearing Rectangular Sunglasses, and Shoppers and TikTokers Found the Perfect Dupe
- Psst! This Scratching Post for Cats Is Selling Out Thanks to a Secret Amazon Coupon
- Amazon Shoppers Are Getting 'So Many Compliments' on This Under-$30 Midi Dress
- The Portable Air Conditioner That 'Cools Down the Temperature' of a Room in a Snap Is on Sale at Amazon