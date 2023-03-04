We're so close to putting away winter coats and snow boots for good, and that means more closet space for a new spring wardrobe. With spring right around the corner, we've been on the hunt for the best deals to get you ready for next season. Plus, we want to keep up with celebs like Mindy Kaling who's already worn styles for this transitional weather.

Right now, popular brands like Birkenstock, Levi's, and Hurley are marked down at Buckle for up to 49 percent off. Whether you're looking for a new pair of Birkenstock sandals or want a whole new set of looks, this fashion hub has shoes, accessories, and clothing to shop and save on ahead of spring.

Buckle's Spring Sale on Women's Shoes

Celebs like Gigi Hadid and Kristen Bell have been spotted wearing Birkenstocks shoes, and luckily Buckle has tons of options to shop from, like this under-$100 leather sandal that comes with an adjustable back strap. Those who prefer an open style can grab these camo Birkenstocks to do the trick. You can easily slip into any of these sandals to enjoy that refreshing spring weather.

If you're looking for sneakers and boots for next season, there are tons of options on sale, too. These mesh sneakers are lightweight with a cushioned insole — and they're under $44. One shopper gave them a five-star rating and described these sneakers as "super comfortable." To add some height to your outfit, consider these stacked-heel boots that have a slouchy, relaxed look. There are even these $170 leather boots from Dr. Martens (a brand worn by Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hilary Duff) that have been slashed to just $128.

Buy It! Blowfish Malibu Present Fly Sneaker, $43.96 (orig. $54.95); buckle.com

Buckle's Spring Sale on Women's Fashion

While we're in between seasons, snap up everything from dresses to jeans, which are perfect for transitional weather. Gigi and Bella Hadid have worn Levi's jeans recently, and a pair of the brand's straight jeans and skinny jeans are up to 49 percent off right now. One reviewer shared that the skinny jeans are "super soft," while another said that they have a "nice stretch." And while you're at it, don't overlook grabbing this woven, collared blouse while it's 20 percent off.

Don't overlook these maxi and mid-length dresses that you're sure to wear from now into spring, either. This $110 flowy Billabong dress is on sale for just $88, and it's a great option to wear alone or layer with your favorite jacket. It has adjustable straps and delicate lace trim, plus it's woven out of 100 percent cotton, so it's plenty breathable. And don't miss out on snapping up this $40 woven Hurley dress that has a tiered design and a fleet of buttons down the middle.

Buy It! Wrangler Billabong x Peachy Keen Dress, $87.96 (orig. $109.95); buckle.com

Buckle's Spring Sale on Women's Accessories

Complete your new outfits with an accessory like this frayed bucket hat that's only $14 or these polarized sunglasses that are 33 percent off. For those who love a straw hat, this Wyeth Panama hat is perfect for both cold and warm weather — and you can even wear it with that Billabong dress or those Levi jeans we mentioned earlier!

If you're after a new bag, there are plenty of options to pick from. This $32 clear purse is an adorable option for your next trip, complete with a removable pouch and shoulder strap. One shopper said it "looks great with every outfit" and another described it as "roomy." You can also score this textured backpack that's on sale for $48, capable of holding essentials like your phone, wallet, and even a book. One person who loves its neutral blue-gray color said it's suitable for "everyday wear."

Keep scrolling to check out everything else we're shopping from this sale right now, then click on over to Buckle to snag these spring-ready styles while prices are up to 49 percent off.

Buy It! Carve Yoko Polarized Sunglasses, $53.59 (orig. $79.99); buckle.com

Buy It! DV by Dolce Vita Rallee Slouched Boot, $71.96 (orig. $89.95); buckle.com

Buy It! Z Supply Camille Cupro Blouse, $63.20 (orig. $79); buckle.com

Buy It! Wyeth Straw Panama Hat, $43.96 (orig. $54.95); buckle.com

