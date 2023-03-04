Lifestyle Fashion Birkenstock, Levi's, and More Celebrity-Worn Brands Are on Sale at This Secret Spot — Up to 49% Off Get your wardrobe ready for spring for as little as $14 By Sarah Byron Sarah Byron Instagram Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more. She's also a millennial mom who's contributed personal stories and parenting pieces to Motherly. Prior to becoming a writer, Sarah worked in live daytime television at The Wendy Williams Show in New York City for over five years. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua We're so close to putting away winter coats and snow boots for good, and that means more closet space for a new spring wardrobe. With spring right around the corner, we've been on the hunt for the best deals to get you ready for next season. Plus, we want to keep up with celebs like Mindy Kaling who's already worn styles for this transitional weather. Right now, popular brands like Birkenstock, Levi's, and Hurley are marked down at Buckle for up to 49 percent off. Whether you're looking for a new pair of Birkenstock sandals or want a whole new set of looks, this fashion hub has shoes, accessories, and clothing to shop and save on ahead of spring. Buckle Buckle's Spring Sale on Women's Shoes DV by Dolce Vita Rallee Slouched Boot, $71.96 (orig. $89.95) Birkenstock Milano Leather Sandal, $96 (orig. $120) Birkenstock Arizona Camo Sandal, $96 (orig. $120) Blowfish Malibu Present Fly Sneaker, $43.96 (orig. $54.95) Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Virginia Leather Boot, $127.50 (orig. $170) Celebs like Gigi Hadid and Kristen Bell have been spotted wearing Birkenstocks shoes, and luckily Buckle has tons of options to shop from, like this under-$100 leather sandal that comes with an adjustable back strap. Those who prefer an open style can grab these camo Birkenstocks to do the trick. You can easily slip into any of these sandals to enjoy that refreshing spring weather. Gigi Hadid Pulls Off 8 Outfit Changes in 72 Hours — See All Her Daring Looks! If you're looking for sneakers and boots for next season, there are tons of options on sale, too. These mesh sneakers are lightweight with a cushioned insole — and they're under $44. One shopper gave them a five-star rating and described these sneakers as "super comfortable." To add some height to your outfit, consider these stacked-heel boots that have a slouchy, relaxed look. There are even these $170 leather boots from Dr. Martens (a brand worn by Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hilary Duff) that have been slashed to just $128. Buckle Buy It! Blowfish Malibu Present Fly Sneaker, $43.96 (orig. $54.95); buckle.com Buckle Buckle's Spring Sale on Women's Fashion Wrangler Billabong x Peachy Keen Dress, $87.96 (orig. $109.95) Z Supply Camille Cupro Blouse, $63.20 (orig. $79) Levi's Wedgie Straight Jean, $64.97 (orig. $98) Levi's Premium 721 High Rise Skinny Jean, $49.97 (orig. $98) Hurley Tiered Midi Dress, $40 (orig. $50) While we're in between seasons, snap up everything from dresses to jeans, which are perfect for transitional weather. Gigi and Bella Hadid have worn Levi's jeans recently, and a pair of the brand's straight jeans and skinny jeans are up to 49 percent off right now. One reviewer shared that the skinny jeans are "super soft," while another said that they have a "nice stretch." And while you're at it, don't overlook grabbing this woven, collared blouse while it's 20 percent off. Don't overlook these maxi and mid-length dresses that you're sure to wear from now into spring, either. This $110 flowy Billabong dress is on sale for just $88, and it's a great option to wear alone or layer with your favorite jacket. It has adjustable straps and delicate lace trim, plus it's woven out of 100 percent cotton, so it's plenty breathable. And don't miss out on snapping up this $40 woven Hurley dress that has a tiered design and a fleet of buttons down the middle. Buckle Buy It! Wrangler Billabong x Peachy Keen Dress, $87.96 (orig. $109.95); buckle.com Buckle Buckle's Spring Sale on Women's Accessories Wyeth Straw Panama Hat, $43.96 (orig. $54.95) David & Young Frayed Bucket Hat, $13.56 (orig. $16.95) Urban Expressions Clear Structured Purse, $31.96 (orig. $39.95) Sasha + Sofi Basic Textured Backpack, $47.96 (orig. $59.95) Carve Yoko Polarized Sunglasses, $53.59 (orig. $79.99) Complete your new outfits with an accessory like this frayed bucket hat that's only $14 or these polarized sunglasses that are 33 percent off. For those who love a straw hat, this Wyeth Panama hat is perfect for both cold and warm weather — and you can even wear it with that Billabong dress or those Levi jeans we mentioned earlier! If you're after a new bag, there are plenty of options to pick from. This $32 clear purse is an adorable option for your next trip, complete with a removable pouch and shoulder strap. One shopper said it "looks great with every outfit" and another described it as "roomy." You can also score this textured backpack that's on sale for $48, capable of holding essentials like your phone, wallet, and even a book. One person who loves its neutral blue-gray color said it's suitable for "everyday wear." Keep scrolling to check out everything else we're shopping from this sale right now, then click on over to Buckle to snag these spring-ready styles while prices are up to 49 percent off. Buckle Buy It! Carve Yoko Polarized Sunglasses, $53.59 (orig. $79.99); buckle.com Buckle Buy It! Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.