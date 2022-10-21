It's no secret that a sweater is a staple piece for your fall and winter closet. But just because it's a wardrobe basic doesn't mean it has to be boring. Case in point: This newly released sweater that Amazon shoppers keep adding to their carts has a unique detail.

The Btfbm Women's Turtleneck Sweater has an asymmetrical hem for a fun silhouette that looks great on its own or layered under a short coat. Right now, shoppers love this elevated detail so much that the sweater is the best-selling new pullover sweater at Amazon. It even holds a top spot on the women's new releases fashion chart, which shows the most sought-after new clothing, shoes, and accessories in real time.

Amazon

Buy It! Btfbm Women's Turtleneck Asymmetrical Sweater, $34.99 with coupon ($47.99); amazon.com

Even though it only recently dropped on the site, you don't have to wait to save on the trending sweater. With a deal and a stackable on-site coupon listed in the product description, it's currently double-discounted for as little as $35.

Practical and cute, the sweater has a turtleneck to keep you warm on chilly days. It has a slightly oversized fit, so it won't cling to you. Another detail we love is the split on the longer side of the hem. Plus, it's available in 13 colors, many of which are classic neutrals that are perfect for fall. Some of our favorite hues for the season are dark green, beige, and wine red.

Shoppers have left glowing reviews to accompany their five-star ratings for the sweater. Some call out the "soft" fabric of the "cozy" sweater, with one saying, "The material is very soft and warm." Others love that the "cute" sweater is "flattering." And another reviewer wrote that it "looks like it would have cost much more."

Ready for a wardrobe upgrade? Check out more colors ahead, then head to Amazon to pick up the Btfbm Women's Turtleneck Asymmetrical Sweater while it's still 27 percent off!

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Amazon

Buy It! Btfbm Women's Turtleneck Asymmetrical Sweater, $34.99 with coupon ($47.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Btfbm Women's Turtleneck Asymmetrical Sweater, $34.99 with coupon ($47.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Btfbm Women's Turtleneck Asymmetrical Sweater, $34.99 with coupon ($47.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.