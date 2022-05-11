More Than 17,000 Amazon Shoppers Have Given This 'Extremely Flattering' $33 Tank Top Dress a Perfect Rating

Despite it being a bodycon dress — a tight fit that many women find nerve-wracking to wear — even pregnant and postpartum women are raving about this little number. One reviewer who was halfway through her pregnancy wrote that the tank dress had "great elasticity," but will be "a keeper for after [the] baby," too. A postpartum customer noted that the dress made them "feel cute and comfortable" even though they were "still self-conscious" after giving birth.