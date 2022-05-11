More Than 17,000 Amazon Shoppers Have Given This 'Extremely Flattering' $33 Tank Top Dress a Perfect Rating
You probably have a T-shirt dress hanging in your closet already, but what about a tank top dress?
The sleeveless version of the summer staple offers everything you love about T-shirt dresses — comfort, versatility, and casual style — but without the possibility of armpit sweat stains. Tank top dresses will keep you cool during hot summer days, and Amazon shoppers seem to have found the perfect pick to add to your closet.
The BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Tank Top Dress is racking up five-star ratings every day, currently having earned more than 17,000. Similar to the brand's popular T-shirt dress (which has nearly 15,000 perfect ratings itself) this mini dress features ruched detailing that shoppers call "extremely flattering."
Buy It! BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Tank Top Dress in Light Purple, $32.99; amazon.com
Available in 37 colors ranging from neutrals like gray and beige to springy shades like lavender and sky blue, customers are snagging this tank dress in multiple hues. Reviewers deem the tank top dress "soft and comfortable" and "light and summery," claiming that they receive "tons of compliments" when they wear it.
Despite it being a bodycon dress — a tight fit that many women find nerve-wracking to wear — even pregnant and postpartum women are raving about this little number. One reviewer who was halfway through her pregnancy wrote that the tank dress had "great elasticity," but will be "a keeper for after [the] baby," too. A postpartum customer noted that the dress made them "feel cute and comfortable" even though they were "still self-conscious" after giving birth.
Plus, the versatility of this tank dress can't be ignored: Pair it with sneakers for a picnic or running errands. Then, slip on some braided block heels and a leather jacket for date night. If the thousands of Amazon shoppers who have given it their seal of approval are right (they usually are!), you'll be wearing this tank top dress all summer long.
Below, shop the highly-rated ruched bodycon tank dress in more colors on Amazon.
Buy It! BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Tank Top Dress in Purple Red, $32.99; amazon.com
Buy It! BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Tank Top Dress in Light Apricot, $32.99; amazon.com
Buy It! BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Tank Top Dress in Airy Blue, $32.99; amazon.com