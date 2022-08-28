Lifestyle Fashion Amazon Shoppers Are Flocking to This 'Very Comfortable' $38 Midi Dress with Ruffle Sleeves Right Now It’s “perfect for warm weather but would layer nicely with a cute sweater” By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 28, 2022 03:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Because you never know what kind of weather you're going to get in the fall, you always want to have breezy pieces on hand that you can easily throw a cardigan or jacket over. And right now, Amazon shoppers are grabbing one particular style that fits the bill. Customers can't stop buying the BTFBM Ruffle Midi Dress, which one reviewer said is "perfect for warm weather but would layer nicely with a cute sweater." It was recently spotted on Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart, which tracks items seeing spikes in sales in real time, likely because of its comfy A-line design, complete with pleats and ruffled cap sleeves. Right now, you can get the midi dress in several of the 26 colors and patterns it comes in for under $40 by clicking the coupon on the product page. Amazon Buy It! BTFBM Ruffle Midi Dress in Black, $38 with coupon (orig. $40.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The lightweight dress has a thin inner lining that starts at the knee and prevents it from being see-through, while the outer layer falls to about mid-calf. You can style it with a multitude of shoes, including white sneakers, chunky boots, and sandals on those extra-warm fall days. The deep V-neckline can be secured with a button strap for more coverage or worn open. And the dress has an elastic waistband with an adjustable belt to enhance your figure. With more than 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the BTFBM Ruffle Midi Dress, with its soft, breathable fabric and flattering fit, is clearly a hit with customers. "The dress is extremely breathable without being see through at all," said one person in a review, who also called it their favorite dress. "I was looking for a cute wedding guest dress that would fit my baby bump and this was a great option," wrote an expectant mom of the "super cute" dress. And someone else said it is "very comfortable and has plenty of stretch" to it. "I love that it has a little button on the top [so] you can decide how low of a cut you want," they added. If you're looking for a closet staple that you can dress up or down, the versatile BTFBM Ruffle Midi Dress is it. Shop more colors below while the coupon is still live. Amazon Buy It! BTFBM Ruffle Midi Dress in Dark Blue, $38 with a coupon (orig. $40.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! BTFBM Ruffle Midi Dress in Dark Green, $38 with a coupon (orig. $40.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! BTFBM Ruffle Midi Dress in Pink, $38 with a coupon (orig. $40.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! BTFBM Ruffle Midi Dress in Floral Apricot, $40.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! BTFBM Ruffle Midi Dress in Coffee, $40.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.