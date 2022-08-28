Amazon Shoppers Are Flocking to This 'Very Comfortable' $38 Midi Dress with Ruffle Sleeves Right Now

Because you never know what kind of weather you're going to get in the fall, you always want to have breezy pieces on hand that you can easily throw a cardigan or jacket over. And right now, Amazon shoppers are grabbing one particular style that fits the bill.

Customers can't stop buying the BTFBM Ruffle Midi Dress, which one reviewer said is "perfect for warm weather but would layer nicely with a cute sweater." It was recently spotted on Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart, which tracks items seeing spikes in sales in real time, likely because of its comfy A-line design, complete with pleats and ruffled cap sleeves.

Right now, you can get the midi dress in several of the 26 colors and patterns it comes in for under $40 by clicking the coupon on the product page.

Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Ruffle Midi Dress in Black, $38 with coupon (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

The lightweight dress has a thin inner lining that starts at the knee and prevents it from being see-through, while the outer layer falls to about mid-calf. You can style it with a multitude of shoes, including white sneakers, chunky boots, and sandals on those extra-warm fall days.

The deep V-neckline can be secured with a button strap for more coverage or worn open. And the dress has an elastic waistband with an adjustable belt to enhance your figure.

With more than 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the BTFBM Ruffle Midi Dress, with its soft, breathable fabric and flattering fit, is clearly a hit with customers.

"The dress is extremely breathable without being see through at all," said one person in a review, who also called it their favorite dress.

"I was looking for a cute wedding guest dress that would fit my baby bump and this was a great option," wrote an expectant mom of the "super cute" dress.

And someone else said it is "very comfortable and has plenty of stretch" to it. "I love that it has a little button on the top [so] you can decide how low of a cut you want," they added.

If you're looking for a closet staple that you can dress up or down, the versatile BTFBM Ruffle Midi Dress is it. Shop more colors below while the coupon is still live.

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

