Amazon Shoppers Are Flocking to This 'Very Comfortable' $38 Midi Dress with Ruffle Sleeves Right Now

It’s “perfect for warm weather but would layer nicely with a cute sweater”

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2022 03:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap
Photo: Amazon

Because you never know what kind of weather you're going to get in the fall, you always want to have breezy pieces on hand that you can easily throw a cardigan or jacket over. And right now, Amazon shoppers are grabbing one particular style that fits the bill.

Customers can't stop buying the BTFBM Ruffle Midi Dress, which one reviewer said is "perfect for warm weather but would layer nicely with a cute sweater." It was recently spotted on Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart, which tracks items seeing spikes in sales in real time, likely because of its comfy A-line design, complete with pleats and ruffled cap sleeves.

Right now, you can get the midi dress in several of the 26 colors and patterns it comes in for under $40 by clicking the coupon on the product page.

BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap
Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Ruffle Midi Dress in Black, $38 with coupon (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

The lightweight dress has a thin inner lining that starts at the knee and prevents it from being see-through, while the outer layer falls to about mid-calf. You can style it with a multitude of shoes, including white sneakers, chunky boots, and sandals on those extra-warm fall days.

The deep V-neckline can be secured with a button strap for more coverage or worn open. And the dress has an elastic waistband with an adjustable belt to enhance your figure.

With more than 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the BTFBM Ruffle Midi Dress, with its soft, breathable fabric and flattering fit, is clearly a hit with customers.

"The dress is extremely breathable without being see through at all," said one person in a review, who also called it their favorite dress.

"I was looking for a cute wedding guest dress that would fit my baby bump and this was a great option," wrote an expectant mom of the "super cute" dress.

And someone else said it is "very comfortable and has plenty of stretch" to it. "I love that it has a little button on the top [so] you can decide how low of a cut you want," they added.

If you're looking for a closet staple that you can dress up or down, the versatile BTFBM Ruffle Midi Dress is it. Shop more colors below while the coupon is still live.

BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap
Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Ruffle Midi Dress in Dark Blue, $38 with a coupon (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap
Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Ruffle Midi Dress in Dark Green, $38 with a coupon (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap
Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Ruffle Midi Dress in Pink, $38 with a coupon (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap
Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Ruffle Midi Dress in Floral Apricot, $40.99; amazon.com

BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap
Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Ruffle Midi Dress in Coffee, $40.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Amzf Breezy Dress
Amazon Quietly Dropped a New Section Packed with Breezy Dresses to Beat the Heat — and Prices Start at $20
Wedding Guest Dress Deals
Amazon Is Brimming with Stylish Wedding Guest Dresses on Sale That Look Super Expensive but Start at Just $20
Best Summer Dresses
Pretty Summer Dresses Are on Sale for as Little as $17 During Amazon Prime Day
Amazon's Most-Loved Spring Dresses
These Are Amazon's Most-Loved Dresses This Summer — and They Start at Just $19
Exercise Dress Amazon Deal
Amazon Shoppers Are Grabbing This Comfy Exercise Dress with Shorts and Pockets While It's on Sale
Romanstii blouse
This 'Flattering' Best-Selling Blouse Is Blowing Up on Amazon, and It's Only $23 Right Now
Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Shoppers Say This Sleeveless Jumpsuit with Pockets Is the Most Comfortable Outfit They Own
Eyelet Sleeveless Blouse
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This 'Extremely Flattering' $18 Blouse with Eyelet Details
OUGES Women's V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets
Shoppers Are Getting Fall-Ready with This 'Super Flattering' Long-Sleeve Midi Dress That's Under $30
Stylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Corduroy Shacket That's 'Perfect for Fall' and on Sale for $28 Right Now
MEROKEETY Women's Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan
Shoppers Say This On-Sale Cardigan That's Topping Amazon's Charts Is 'a Must-Have'
Amazon flowy maxi dresses
Surprise! There Are Over 9,500 Flowy Maxi Dresses on Amazon That Are Perfect for Transitional Weather
AUSELILY Women's Short Sleeve Pockets Empire Waist Pleated Loose Swing Casual Flare Dress
Amazon Shoppers Can't Get Enough of This 'Magic Dress' That's Now on Sale for $30
Comfy Running Shorts
These 'Super Soft' Shorts Have Built-In Spandex That Shoppers Say Helps Prevent Chafing
Blooming Jelly shirt
Shoppers Get Compliments Every Time They Wear This Chiffon Blouse That's Trending on Amazon
Mitilly dress
Amazon Shoppers Say They Get 'a Lot of Wear' Out of This Versatile Dress — and It Has Double Discounts