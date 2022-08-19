Shoppers Say This Comfy Half-Zip Sweater Is 'Worth Every Penny,' and It's on Sale for Under $40

The oversized collar makes the between-season staple stand out

By
Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.

Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 19, 2022 03:00 AM

BTFBM Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover Sweater
Photo: Amazon

Sweater weather will be here before you know it, and now's the time to stock your closet with plenty of options to have you covered.

The BTFBM Half-Zip Pullover Sweater is made with super soft, stretchy fabric and available in 13 colors and patterns. It's a bit oversized and has a slouchy appearance, and when it's fully unzipped, it can be worn off the shoulders to change up your look. The large collar also gives it more dimension, not to mention coziness — like you're wrapped in a blanket.

A sweater like this is fit for practically any occasion: It can be styled with jeans, a skirt, and even over a dress. In other words, it's a piece you'll reach for on chilly days again and again.

BTFBM Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover Sweater
Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Casual Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Pullover Sweater in Solid Black, $37.79 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Half-zip sweaters like this can cost upwards of $100 depending on where you shop, so finding one that's under $40 seems like a steal. While it's on sale and paired with an Amazon coupon for an additional 10 percent off, you might as well grab more than one color.

One five-star reviewer described the sweater as "oversized and comfy," and another shopper agreed and added that it's "worth every penny." A third wrote that they were "shockingly surprised" by how thick and soft the fabric is, saying that they "definitely recommend" buying one for yourself.

If you're skeptical about the quality or are in between sizes, this pullover is part of Amazon's Try Before You Buy program, which allows you to wear an item for up to seven days before purchasing. The only catch is you have to have a Prime membership to take advantage of the perk.

If you're in the market for affordable fashion, then pick up the BTFBM Pullover Sweater — and don't forget to apply Amazon's coupon before adding it to your cart.

BTFBM Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover Sweater
Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Casual Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Pullover Sweater in Solid Light Blue, $37.79 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

BTFBM Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover Sweater
Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Casual Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Pullover Sweater in Solid Light Khaki, $37.79 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

