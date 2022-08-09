This 'Cute Breezy Skirt' with Thousands of Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for Under $30 at Amazon

It's essential to have a variety of staple pieces in your closet as you start transitioning into a fall wardrobe, and Amazon has tons of options.

Dresses and skirts are easy to style for several occasions no matter the weather, and the Btfbm Boho Floral Skirt has made its way into shoppers' carts, especially since it's on sale. Each skirt has an elastic waistband to maximize comfort while the ruffle details and side slit give it extra style points. Plus, it's made with soft, lightweight fabric so it's no wonder one reviewer described it as a "cute breezy skirt."

It's available in sizes S–XL and offered in 25 colors that are all marked down to less than $30 each, so you might as well stock up.

Buy It! BTFBM Boho Floral Print Long Skirt in Black White, $27.19 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

This sweater has more than 2,600 five-star ratings and one Amazon shopper loves it so much, they called it a "show-stopper." Another left an image review where they showed off the black and pink floral print option they bought styled three different ways for various seasons. They wore the skirt with a black tank top and sandals for warmer weather, and then added a denim jacket and booties that look great for fall.

The brand suggests hand washing and air drying the skirt, but one five-star reviewer said they machine washed theirs on a cold, gentle cycle and it turned out fine with just a few wrinkles that they removed with a handheld steamer.

You can never really have too many skirts, and adding one more to your closet that can be worn in so many different ways is basically a no-brainer. Now's the time to add several colors to your Amazon cart because there's no telling how long the sale will last.

