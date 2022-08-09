People.com Lifestyle Fashion This 'Cute Breezy Skirt' with Thousands of Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for Under $30 at Amazon You can wear the high-low design right into fall By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 9, 2022 05:39 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon It's essential to have a variety of staple pieces in your closet as you start transitioning into a fall wardrobe, and Amazon has tons of options. Dresses and skirts are easy to style for several occasions no matter the weather, and the Btfbm Boho Floral Skirt has made its way into shoppers' carts, especially since it's on sale. Each skirt has an elastic waistband to maximize comfort while the ruffle details and side slit give it extra style points. Plus, it's made with soft, lightweight fabric so it's no wonder one reviewer described it as a "cute breezy skirt." It's available in sizes S–XL and offered in 25 colors that are all marked down to less than $30 each, so you might as well stock up. Amazon Buy It! BTFBM Boho Floral Print Long Skirt in Black White, $27.19 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com Shoppers Say They Could Wear This Romper All Day, Every Day, and It's on Sale for Under $25 This sweater has more than 2,600 five-star ratings and one Amazon shopper loves it so much, they called it a "show-stopper." Another left an image review where they showed off the black and pink floral print option they bought styled three different ways for various seasons. They wore the skirt with a black tank top and sandals for warmer weather, and then added a denim jacket and booties that look great for fall. The brand suggests hand washing and air drying the skirt, but one five-star reviewer said they machine washed theirs on a cold, gentle cycle and it turned out fine with just a few wrinkles that they removed with a handheld steamer. You can never really have too many skirts, and adding one more to your closet that can be worn in so many different ways is basically a no-brainer. Now's the time to add several colors to your Amazon cart because there's no telling how long the sale will last. Amazon Buy It! BTFBM Boho Floral Print Long Skirt in Brick Red, $21.69 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! BTFBM Boho Floral Print Long Skirt in Blue, $27.19 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com