Brooklinen Added More Best-Sellers to Its Amazon Storefront and Put Them on Sale — Including My Favorite Robe

Loungewear is my favorite category of clothing. From baggy pajamas to comfy-cute gear to wear on the go, I'm always on the hunt for a comfortable piece to add to my collection. My current favorite loungewear item combines the feel of a cozy blanket with the look of spa attire. And right now, you can snag it on sale at Amazon.

Recently, Brooklinen — a brand known for its soft and comfortable home goods and loungewear — expanded its Amazon storefront with even more best-selling products: the Luxury Percale Core Sheet Set and the Super Plush Robe. And both are 20 percent off.

I was sent the Super-Plush Robe earlier this month, and I haven't wanted to take it off ever since. It's aptly named for its soft and durable feel, which is made from combed, long-staple Turkish cotton. In my opinion, the robe feels like a luxurious towel, which is especially convenient when I throw it on post-shower or while I'm washing my face; its absorbent material soaks up any excess water. Plus, it's machine-washable, so it's easy to clean moisture buildup and stains. The robe is available in white and gray at Amazon, in unisex sizes extra small–large.

What's more, its sleek silhouette has the look of a robe you'd find at a high-end spa or fancy hotel with the toasty feeling you get from being wrapped in a blanket. On chillier mornings, I throw it on as an extra layer over my PJs, but I know it'll be perfectly comfortable to wear on its own when the weather warms up.

I also love the oversized fit and weighty feel of the robe. For whatever reason, I always find the tie closures to be very finicky; one minute they're staying put, and the next they're coming undone. The slight heaviness of the Super-Plush Robe helps its tie closure actually stay closed, no matter how much moving and grooving I'm doing around the house. In addition, the robe features wide and adjustable cuffs and spacious pockets that usually house my phone and a hairbrush. Moreover, the robe is OEKO-TEX certified, making it an eco-friendly addition to your loungewear lineup.

I can hardly wait to snuggle into my Brooklinen robe every day and night; it's become something of an around-the-house uniform for me. Now that I've experienced the luxurious comfort that the Super-Plush Robe has to offer, I'll definitely be filling my online cart with some of the brand's other best-sellers very soon.

