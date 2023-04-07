Brooke Shields and Cindy Crawford Nailed Business Casual with the Layering Hack You Can Use Every Day

Brooke Shields and Cindy Crawford were basically twinning on Tuesday — but it wasn't a coordinated effort.

Both women sported variations of the same outfit — jeans and a graphic tee with a blazer — on the same day, but for very different occasions. Shields wore the look to SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in New York City, while Crawford was dressed for a leisurely lunch at Nobu in Los Angeles.

There were differences in colors, however. Shields wore her high-rise blue jeans with a dark blazer and white Blondie T-shirt, while Crawford sported a gray T-shirt and white blazer. Both wore their 'fits to a T (pun intended).

Adding a tailored piece like a blazer to a relaxed jeans and tee look transforms the outfit into one suited for Zoom calls, the office, or while cooking dinner with family and friends. The combo of classy and comfy is why we're so gripped by the fancy blazer and casual shirt combo.

To get Shields' look, start with your favorite jeans and add a white tee with a black graphic, like this one that has a picture of Marilyn Monroe It's just $22, and it comes in sizes XS–6X. Since the tee has pink on it, you can play around with rosy shoes, earrings, and handbags for a more colorful look.

Finally, add a blazer, like the Merokeety Open Front Blazer. Depending on the light, Shields' blazer looks either black or navy, and fortunately, this version is available in both. Sizes and colors vary in price, but they're all going for under $55.

Buy It! Marilyn Monroe Black and White Short Sleeve T-Shirt in White, $22.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Merokeety Open Front Blazer in Black, $33.10–$49.39 with coupon (orig. $48.99–$51.99); amazon.com

Prefer Crawford's take? This $23 Soly Hux Oversized Graphic T-Shirt from Amazon comes in a similar dark gray shade, plus it has over 4,000 positive reviews from customers. Shoppers say the shirt, which comes in many other graphics and colors, is "super soft," "great quality," and their "favorite."

But to get the full effect of Crawford's getup, you also need a white blazer like this Prettygarden Open Front Blazer from Amazon. It matches the white lettering of the graphic T-shirt, but would pair just as well with stripes, florals, or funky patterns. And Crawford isn't the only stylish public figure wearing white blazers this spring — Kate Middleton wore a similar style just a few weeks ago.

We're taking the hint from Shields and Crawford that comfort and class can work in unison. Keep scrolling to shop more graphic T-shirts and blazers inspired by the two.

Buy It! Soly Hux Oversized Graphic T-Shirt in Graphic Dark Gray, $22.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Prettygarden Open Front Blazer in White, $50.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Remidoo Sun and Moon Tie Dye T-Shirt in Black-4, $21.99–$24.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Soly Hux Graphic Letter Print T-Shirt in Khaki Mushroom Butterfly, $22.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Remidoo Oversized Graphic T-Shirt in Light Coral, $28.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Anrabess Open Front Blazer in Apricot, $47.49 with coupon (orig. $58.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Cicy Bell Open Front Blazer in White, $57.99 (orig. $70.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Luvamia Slim Blazer Jacket in B Mood Indigo, $44.96 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

