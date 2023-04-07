Brooke Shields and Cindy Crawford Nailed Business Casual with the Layering Hack You Can Use Every Day

Recreate their spring outfit formula starting at $22

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 7, 2023 09:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

*Exclusive* Cindy Crawford + Brooke Shields Blazer and Graphic TOUT
Photo: Bens / Backgrid; Getty Images

Brooke Shields and Cindy Crawford were basically twinning on Tuesday — but it wasn't a coordinated effort.

Both women sported variations of the same outfit — jeans and a graphic tee with a blazer — on the same day, but for very different occasions. Shields wore the look to SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in New York City, while Crawford was dressed for a leisurely lunch at Nobu in Los Angeles.

There were differences in colors, however. Shields wore her high-rise blue jeans with a dark blazer and white Blondie T-shirt, while Crawford sported a gray T-shirt and white blazer. Both wore their 'fits to a T (pun intended).

Cindy Crawford Blazer and Graphic Embed
Getty Images

Graphic T-Shirts:

Blazers:

Adding a tailored piece like a blazer to a relaxed jeans and tee look transforms the outfit into one suited for Zoom calls, the office, or while cooking dinner with family and friends. The combo of classy and comfy is why we're so gripped by the fancy blazer and casual shirt combo.

To get Shields' look, start with your favorite jeans and add a white tee with a black graphic, like this one that has a picture of Marilyn Monroe It's just $22, and it comes in sizes XS–6X. Since the tee has pink on it, you can play around with rosy shoes, earrings, and handbags for a more colorful look.

Finally, add a blazer, like the Merokeety Open Front Blazer. Depending on the light, Shields' blazer looks either black or navy, and fortunately, this version is available in both. Sizes and colors vary in price, but they're all going for under $55.

Marilyn Monroe black and white, pink handwriting Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Marilyn Monroe Black and White Short Sleeve T-Shirt in White, $22.99; amazon.com

MEROKEETY Womens Casual Blazers Long Sleeve Lapel Open Front Button Work Blazer Jackets with Pockets
Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Open Front Blazer in Black, $33.10–$49.39 with coupon (orig. $48.99–$51.99); amazon.com

Prefer Crawford's take? This $23 Soly Hux Oversized Graphic T-Shirt from Amazon comes in a similar dark gray shade, plus it has over 4,000 positive reviews from customers. Shoppers say the shirt, which comes in many other graphics and colors, is "super soft," "great quality," and their "favorite."

But to get the full effect of Crawford's getup, you also need a white blazer like this Prettygarden Open Front Blazer from Amazon. It matches the white lettering of the graphic T-shirt, but would pair just as well with stripes, florals, or funky patterns. And Crawford isn't the only stylish public figure wearing white blazers this spring — Kate Middleton wore a similar style just a few weeks ago.

We're taking the hint from Shields and Crawford that comfort and class can work in unison. Keep scrolling to shop more graphic T-shirts and blazers inspired by the two.

SOLY HUX Women's Graphic Oversized Tees Letter Print Summer Tops Vintage Half Sleeve Loose Casual T Shirts
Amazon

Buy It! Soly Hux Oversized Graphic T-Shirt in Graphic Dark Gray, $22.99; amazon.com

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Blazers Long Sleeve Open Front Button Work Office Blazer Jackets with Pockets
Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Open Front Blazer in White, $50.99; amazon.com

Remidoo Women Sun and Moon Tie Dye T-Shirt Round Neck Short Sleeve Top Casual Funny Cute Teen Girl Tee
Amazon

Buy It! Remidoo Sun and Moon Tie Dye T-Shirt in Black-4, $21.99–$24.99; amazon.com

SOLY HUX Women's Graphic Letter Print T Shirt Short Sleeve Tee Top
Amazon

Buy It! Soly Hux Graphic Letter Print T-Shirt in Khaki Mushroom Butterfly, $22.99; amazon.com

Remidoo Women's Casual Crewneck Short Sleeve Oversized T Shirt Rainbow Graphic Tees
Amazon

Buy It! Remidoo Oversized Graphic T-Shirt in Light Coral, $28.99; amazon.com

ANRABESS Women's Casual Button Long Sleeve Lapel Open Front Pad Shoulder Office Blazer Jacket Work Suit
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Open Front Blazer in Apricot, $47.49 with coupon (orig. $58.99); amazon.com

Cicy Bell Womens Casual Blazers Open Front Long Sleeve Work Office Jackets Blazer
Amazon

Buy It! Cicy Bell Open Front Blazer in White, $57.99 (orig. $70.99); amazon.com

luvamia Women's Casual Long Sleeve Lapel Button Slim Work Office Blazer Jacket
Amazon

Buy It! Luvamia Slim Blazer Jacket in B Mood Indigo, $44.96 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Fuzzy Cross Band House Slippers Tout
These Best-Selling House Shoes Are the 'Perfect Summer Slipper,' and They're on Sale at Amazon
Nicebay Handheld Vacuum Cordless Tout
This Handheld Vacuum Is a 'Pint-Sized Powerhouse,' and It's 70% Off at Amazon Right Now
California Design Den 100% Cotton Sheets Tout
Amazon Shoppers Love the 'Crisp, Cool Feel' of These Bed Sheets — and They're on Sale Today
Related Articles
Fuzzy Cross Band House Slippers Tout
These Best-Selling House Shoes Are the 'Perfect Summer Slipper,' and They're on Sale at Amazon
Andie Macdowell And Helen Mirren Turn Up The Glam As They Film Next L’Oreal Paris Advert
Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell Twinned in the Vibrant Hue Hollywood Can't Get Enough Of
The A-List: Lake Pajamas Review Tout Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Wears These Soft Pajamas, Which Make Me Feel Like I'm Wrapped Up in Luxurious Hotel Sheets
Long Dresses Under $50 Tout
Amazon Just Dropped So Many Deals on Midi and Maxi Dresses for Spring — and These 10 Must-Haves Are Under $50
Best of The Drop Tout
I'm a Fashion Writer, and This Under-the-Radar Amazon Brand Is Constantly Impressing Me
mindy kaling- rainbow dress amazon
Mindy Kaling's Stunning Ombre Rainbow Dress Costs $597 — but We Found a Lookalike for Just $33
Jen Aniston Straw Bag
Jennifer Aniston's Spacious Straw Tote in 'Murder Mystery 2' Is the Perfect Big Bag for Beach Days
P.F. Flyers Hi-Top Sneaker Review Tout
I Got These Ultra-Comfy White Sneakers from a Brand My Mom Loved as a Kid — and Wore Them for 10 Hours Straight
Hanes Ultimate Women's 6-Pack Comfort Toe Seamed Ankle Socks Tout
These Trusty Hanes Ankle Socks Shoppers Buy 'Over and Over Again' Are on Sale for Less Than $2 a Pair
Lululemon Madhappy Collab
Lululemon's Newest Belt Bag Is Already Selling Out — Scoop It Up While You Can
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Katie Holmes is seen on October 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images); New York, NY - Fashionista Katie Holmes is all smiles while arriving at her NYC apt after enjoying a shopping trip. Pictured: Katie Holmes BACKGRID USA 29 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*; Katie Holmes Is Engrossed in her Phone as she Heads to Final Performance of The Wanderers in Soho, NY. 02 Apr 2023 Pictured: Katie Holmes. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Katie Holmes Keeps Wearing a Sleek Version of the Timeless Shoe We've Seen on Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift
Blake Lively Phone Case Tout
Blake Lively's Crossbody Phone Case Is the Hands-Free Accessory All Moms Need
Women's Casual Floral Blouse Tout
Amazon Shoppers Call This Chart-Climbing Blouse 'Flattering and Comfortable' — and It's $26 Right Now
ZESICA Women's 2023 Bohemian Summer Plaid Square Neck Dress
This Dress Is 'Perfect for Spring and Summer,' According to Shoppers — and It Has Double Discounts Right Now
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt Tout
These 'Insanely Soft' T-Shirts Have 28,000+ Five-Star Ratings — and They're on Sale for $5 Apiece
Amazon Outlet Dressed Under-$50 Tout
7 Under-$50 Spring Dresses We Discovered in Amazon's Outlet This Month