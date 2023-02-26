Brooke Shields Walked Her Dog in Central Park in the Flattering Denim Style You Can Get for Just $25

It might still be cold outside, but spring is just around the corner. That means plenty of celebrities, like Brooke Shields, are spending more time out in nature and transitioning their wardrobes for the warmer seasons ahead.

In a recent Instagram post, the model shared an adorable snap from an afternoon walk in Central Park with her dog Pepper, and she was dressed to face the elements. Shields wore a cozy oversized sweater, which she paired with white sneakers for the ultimate spring-ready look. And because it's still technically sweatpants weather, comfy pants are a must, so Shields sought out one of Hollywood's favorite comfortable denim styles to go with her dog walking 'fit: bootcut jeans.

An ode to the '70s, bootcut jeans are making a comeback once again, thanks to their flattering fit and leg-elongating silhouette. Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Kendall Jenner to Jennifer Lawrence has been wearing the trend, and you can get in on it for as little as $25 with these customer-loved options from Amazon, Madewell, Nordstrom, and Gilt.

Bootcut Jeans Inspired by Brooke Shields

If you love the look of Shields' jeans and are looking for a similar style, the Levi's Classic Bootcut Jeans are spot on. They have a similar dark wash that can be dressed up or down, plus a slight flare at the leg for extra room to show off white sneakers this spring.

With over 5,700 five-star ratings on Amazon, the jeans are loved by shoppers for their "very flattering" fit and comfy stretch. They have a mid-rise waist, a zipper closure, and are machine-washable for an easy clean. Plus, you can even get them for nearly half-off right now.

Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Classic Bootcut Jeans, $36.99 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com

With a mid-rise waist and a bootcut flare, these Design by Olivia jeans have the leg-elongating silhouette that you may be looking for with this denim style. Plus, they're extra comfy thanks to the blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex fabric they're made from. The jeans come in seven washes ranging from sleek dark to casual light, and you can get a pair on sale for 27 percent off right now.

Amazon

Buy It! Design by Olivia Bootcut Jeans, $25.45 (orig. $35); amazon.com

Cropped jeans will become the go-to uniform once temperatures rise, and AG's Farrah Cropped Jeans are ideal for the warmer seasons ahead. Show off your sandals with the flared leg that falls just above the ankle to give your legs some breathing room.

Available in a cream wash, these pants are easily a spring and summer staple. They're machine-washable, come in sizes 23 through 33, and are available in both ivory and white to lighten up your warm weather closet.

Nordstrom

Buy It! AG Farrah Crop Bootcut Jeans, $210; nordstorm.com

With a new season soon upon us, now is the perfect time to stock up on new denim styles that are comfy, flattering, and offer more breathability for your legs. Shop more bootcut jeans inspired by Brooke Shields below.

Amazon

Buy It! Wrangler High-Rise Bootcut Jeans, $53.34–$59; amazon.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Tall Kick Out Crop Jeans in Milverton Wash, $138; madewell.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'Solution Itty Bitty Bootcut Jeans, $88; nordstrom.com

Gilt

Buy It! Hudson Mid-Rise Bootcut Cropped Jeans, $89.99 (orig. $225); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Hudson Jeans Blair Artemis High-Rise Bootcut Jeans, $99.99 (orig. $225); gilt.com

