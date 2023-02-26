Brooke Shields Walked Her Dog in Central Park in the Flattering Denim Style You Can Get for Just $25

Comfy bootcut jeans are ideal for spring

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 26, 2023 05:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Brooke Shields Bootcut Jeans
Photo: Getty Images / People / Tyler Roeland

It might still be cold outside, but spring is just around the corner. That means plenty of celebrities, like Brooke Shields, are spending more time out in nature and transitioning their wardrobes for the warmer seasons ahead.

In a recent Instagram post, the model shared an adorable snap from an afternoon walk in Central Park with her dog Pepper, and she was dressed to face the elements. Shields wore a cozy oversized sweater, which she paired with white sneakers for the ultimate spring-ready look. And because it's still technically sweatpants weather, comfy pants are a must, so Shields sought out one of Hollywood's favorite comfortable denim styles to go with her dog walking 'fit: bootcut jeans.

An ode to the '70s, bootcut jeans are making a comeback once again, thanks to their flattering fit and leg-elongating silhouette. Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Kendall Jenner to Jennifer Lawrence has been wearing the trend, and you can get in on it for as little as $25 with these customer-loved options from Amazon, Madewell, Nordstrom, and Gilt.

Bootcut Jeans Inspired by Brooke Shields

If you love the look of Shields' jeans and are looking for a similar style, the Levi's Classic Bootcut Jeans are spot on. They have a similar dark wash that can be dressed up or down, plus a slight flare at the leg for extra room to show off white sneakers this spring.

With over 5,700 five-star ratings on Amazon, the jeans are loved by shoppers for their "very flattering" fit and comfy stretch. They have a mid-rise waist, a zipper closure, and are machine-washable for an easy clean. Plus, you can even get them for nearly half-off right now.

Brooke Shields Bootcut Jeans
Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Classic Bootcut Jeans, $36.99 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com

With a mid-rise waist and a bootcut flare, these Design by Olivia jeans have the leg-elongating silhouette that you may be looking for with this denim style. Plus, they're extra comfy thanks to the blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex fabric they're made from. The jeans come in seven washes ranging from sleek dark to casual light, and you can get a pair on sale for 27 percent off right now.

Brooke Shields Bootcut Jeans
Amazon

Buy It! Design by Olivia Bootcut Jeans, $25.45 (orig. $35); amazon.com

Cropped jeans will become the go-to uniform once temperatures rise, and AG's Farrah Cropped Jeans are ideal for the warmer seasons ahead. Show off your sandals with the flared leg that falls just above the ankle to give your legs some breathing room.

Available in a cream wash, these pants are easily a spring and summer staple. They're machine-washable, come in sizes 23 through 33, and are available in both ivory and white to lighten up your warm weather closet.

Brooke Shields Bootcut Jeans
Nordstrom

Buy It! AG Farrah Crop Bootcut Jeans, $210; nordstorm.com

With a new season soon upon us, now is the perfect time to stock up on new denim styles that are comfy, flattering, and offer more breathability for your legs. Shop more bootcut jeans inspired by Brooke Shields below.

Brooke Shields Bootcut Jeans
Amazon

Buy It! Wrangler High-Rise Bootcut Jeans, $53.34–$59; amazon.com

Tall Kick Out Crop Jeans in Milverton Wash
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Tall Kick Out Crop Jeans in Milverton Wash, $138; madewell.com

Brooke Shields Bootcut Jeans
Nordstrom

Buy It! Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'Solution Itty Bitty Bootcut Jeans, $88; nordstrom.com

Brooke Shields Bootcut Jeans
Gilt

Buy It! Hudson Mid-Rise Bootcut Cropped Jeans, $89.99 (orig. $225); gilt.com

Brooke Shields Bootcut Jeans
Gilt

Buy It! Hudson Jeans Blair Artemis High-Rise Bootcut Jeans, $99.99 (orig. $225); gilt.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Yankee Candle Sale Amazon
A Popular Yankee Candle That Makes Your Entire Home Smell Like the Tropics Is on Sale for Just $21 Today
YOUNGCHARM 4 Pack Leggings with Pockets
Amazon Shoppers Say These Leggings Are Totally 'Squat-Proof' — and You Can Snag a 4-Pack on Sale
Movers and Shakers Kitchen Roundup Tout
The 13 Best Deals We Found on Trending Kitchen Items at Amazon This Week — Up to 85% Off
Related Articles
YOUNGCHARM 4 Pack Leggings with Pockets
Amazon Shoppers Say These Leggings Are Totally 'Squat-Proof' — and You Can Snag a 4-Pack on Sale
Draper James Reese Witherspoon DJ X Tretorn TOUT
Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Just Dropped New Sneakers with the Shoe Brand She Wore as a Kid
Amazon New Releases Spring Blouse Tout
7 New Spring-Ready Blouses That Are Trending on Amazon — All Under $27
Ekouaer Pajamas for Women Silk Sleepwear Soft Lingerie Satin Cami Shorts Set Nightwear
Shoppers Keep Buying This Silk Pajama Set That's 'So Comfy,' and Prices Start at $20
AMZF Outlet Dress Roundup Tout
The 10 Best Dress Deals Happening at Amazon's Outlet This Weekend Start at Just $20
Zappos Shoe Sale Tout
The 10 Best Shoe Deals for Between-Season Dressing from Zappos' Huge Sale — Starting at $36
Kate Middleton Wide Leg Pants TOUT
Kate Middleton Flipped Pancakes in Navy Wide-Leg Pants — Score Similar Options Starting at $13
Deal of the Week
The 12 Best Sales PEOPLE Need to Know About
MIHOLL Women’s Long Sleeve Tops Lace Casual Loose Blouses T Shirts Tout
Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Perfect Top,' and It's Up to 49% Off Right Now
Tory Burch private sale Tout
The 14 Best Deals from the Massive Tory Burch Private Sale Are All Under $150
Mindy Kaling Long Sleeve Dress
Mindy Kaling Just Reminded Us of the Dress Style That's Perfect for Transitional Weather
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of 'And Just Like That'
Sarah Jessica Parker Wore This Everyday Layering Piece While on the Set of 'And Just Like That...'
Akk Womens Walking Tennis Shoes - Slip On Memory Foam Lightweight Casual Sneakers for Gym Travel Work Tout
Nurses Rave About These Sneakers That Are Comfortable for 13-Hour Shifts — and They're 34% Off
Reese Witherspoon attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine"
Reese Witherspoon Shared Her Favorite Outfits from 'Your Place or Mine' — and Similar Styles Start at $23
Hilary Duff Free People Onesie Tout
Hilary Duff's Stylish Onesie Makes Dressing for Workouts as Easy as Can Be — and It's Under $100
Amazon Outlet Spring Break Fashion
We Found the 14 Best Spring-Ready Fashion Deals Hiding in Amazon's Outlet — and They Start at Just $6