Shoppers with Plantar Fasciitis Say These $24 Sandals Provide 'Relief' to Their Heels and Arches

If you're on the hunt for a new shoe located at the crossroads of comfy slippers and practical everyday kick, the search stops now.

Amazon shoppers adore the Bronax Unisex Cloud Slide Sandals, which combine all of the fashionable functions one could ever want in a shoe with a fun assortment of colors and patterns. You can snag a pair for as little as $24 right now, which is the lowest price we've seen since the summer.

Buy It! Bronax Unisex Cloud Slide Sandals in Brown, $23.99–$24.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

The sandals' cushiony, ergonomic sole is all thanks to ethylene vinyl acetate, a shock-absorbent material that molds to the shape of your foot for an ideal fit. According to the brand, you can heat the slides with a hair dryer for around one minute, then immediately put them on to quickly mold the sole to your foot. That being said, the brand also advises that the slides should not be exposed to the sun for too long, as they may deform at high temperatures.

In addition to their cushy base, the slides also feature a wide upper strap for a secure fit. Plus, the versatile silhouette can be worn during all sorts of day-to-day activities, whether you're lounging around the house or running errands. And while you may feel inclined to wait for warmer weather before debuting them outside, one shopper recommended pairing the slides with "wool socks for warmth in winter."

You can shop tons of colors, ranging from everyday neutrals like brown and black to funkier statements like green and pink, which are all available in women's sizes 4–16 and men's sizes 3–14. We've even seen celebs like Hailey Beiber and Kendall Jenner rocking similar styles, and, according to one shopper, these sandals are great dupes for pricier brands like Steve Madden.

Tons of reviewers swear by the supportiveness of these slides, which have racked up over 20,000 perfect ratings. One shopper said, "I have plantar fasciitis and these slippers provide comfort and relief to my heels and arches," while another raved that the slides are simply "comfy as heck."

Head to Amazon to snag the Bronax Unisex Cloud Slide Sandals while they're up to 33 percent off before this can't-miss deal is gone!

