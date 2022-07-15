Celebrities and TikTokers Love Cloud Slides for Summer — and You Can Grab a Pair on Sale for Just $24
If you haven't found the perfect summer shoe yet, we've got you covered.
Cloud slides are the fun and super comfy shoe trend taking over this season, — and this highly reviewed pair from Bronax is still 40 percent off at Amazon post-Prime Day. With the discount, you can grab a pair for just $24.
Made from a shock absorbent, soft, and cushy ethylene vinyl acetate (aka EVA) material, these slides are designed to support you . The material is so versatile that you can even customize the sizing to be a perfect match if your pair is too small or large. According to the brand, you can heat the shoes lightly with a hair dryer and then immediately put them on to mold to your feet.
The ergonomic design and thick sole also contributes to its long-lasting comfort, so you can wear them for running errands and you'll still feel supported by the time you come home.
Celebrities have been wearing similar versions of the slides non-stop this summer,(TikTok loves the look too) so it makes sense that this affordable option is popular among shoppers. Plus, more than 8,500 Amazon shoppers gave them a five-star rating.
One reviewer said they're the most comfortable shoes they own, and that it really does feel "like walking on clouds." And another person described them as "heavenly slides."
Another reviewer wore them for weeks and said they didn't experience any signs of wear or tear. They even praised them for how "insanely comfy and easy to clean" they are.
The funky slides are available in 15 colors, including standard neutrals that go with everything, along with a few bright summer shades and a couple eye-catching prints. Treat your feet to a pair of these Bronax Cloud Slides while they're on sale at Amazon.
