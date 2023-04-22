The Brand Behind Brie Larson's Bra Magic from the Set of 'The Marvels' Is on Sale on Amazon

Bras are incredibly useful for adding shape and coverage. But when you wear them with tops that have a narrow neckline or slim shoulders, pesky straps may show around your clothes.

Well, Brie Larson revealed how she ensures straps never show through: the Chantelle Lucie Lace T-Shirt Bra, which you can get on sale at Amazon. The actress wore it while filming her upcoming movie The Marvels, according to a recent tweet from her official account last week. (Although she did admit to wearing it with an extra strap sewn in).

The T-shirt bra comes in a wide range of sizes (from 32B to 38F) and is designed to be invisible thanks to the lightweight fabric. It also features soft memory foam demi cups that cushion and conform to your skin, meaning it will provide adequate coverage without showing pesky lines.

Buy It! Chantelle Lucie Lace T-Shirt Bra, $78–$84 (orig. $84); amazon.com and us.chantelle.com

It also comes with a U-shaped back that helps anchor the straps to your shoulders so they don't slip. And the straps are adjustable for a custom fit. To secure the bra, just clip the back to the padded hook and eye enclosure, which has four slots available.

The bra comes in two gorgeous hues — black and a soft rose color — with a smooth finish. It even has lace in the center and on the back for a touch of sexiness. Although hand washing is recommended, you can also toss the T-shirt bra in the washing machine with a laundry bag for an easy clean. Chantelle suggests you wear it every other day to give the elastic some time to recover and bounce back.

You can get the Lucie Lace T-Shirt Bra on sale at Amazon, but note that only the black is discounted right now. If you love the look and feel of Larson's bra but need a different style, you can also shop other popular T-shirt bras from the brand, including a full-coverage option, a medium-coverage option that's great for everyday wear, and one that's designed for larger breasts.

Shop more T-shirt styles from Chantelle below to help you stay covered and comfortable in all the right places.

Buy It! Chantelle Basic Invisible Smooth T-Shirt Bra, $61.01–$76; amazon.com

Buy It! Chantelle Lace Comfort Flex T-Shirt Bra, $59.95–$78; amazon.com

Buy It! Chantelle Comfort Chic Full Coverage Memory Foam T-Shirt Bra, $55.66–$78; amazon.com

Buy It! Chantelle Norah Lightweight Full Coverage T-Shirt Bra, $59.97–$76; amazon.com

