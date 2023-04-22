The Brand Behind Brie Larson's Bra Magic from the Set of 'The Marvels' Is on Sale on Amazon

But hurry, popular sizes are going fast

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 22, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

brie larson marvel chantelle bra
Photo: Marvel Studios

Bras are incredibly useful for adding shape and coverage. But when you wear them with tops that have a narrow neckline or slim shoulders, pesky straps may show around your clothes.

Well, Brie Larson revealed how she ensures straps never show through: the Chantelle Lucie Lace T-Shirt Bra, which you can get on sale at Amazon. The actress wore it while filming her upcoming movie The Marvels, according to a recent tweet from her official account last week. (Although she did admit to wearing it with an extra strap sewn in).

The T-shirt bra comes in a wide range of sizes (from 32B to 38F) and is designed to be invisible thanks to the lightweight fabric. It also features soft memory foam demi cups that cushion and conform to your skin, meaning it will provide adequate coverage without showing pesky lines.

Chantelle Women's Lucie Lace Comfort Demi Memory Foam Bra
Amazon

Buy It! Chantelle Lucie Lace T-Shirt Bra, $78–$84 (orig. $84); amazon.com and us.chantelle.com

It also comes with a U-shaped back that helps anchor the straps to your shoulders so they don't slip. And the straps are adjustable for a custom fit. To secure the bra, just clip the back to the padded hook and eye enclosure, which has four slots available.

The bra comes in two gorgeous hues — black and a soft rose color — with a smooth finish. It even has lace in the center and on the back for a touch of sexiness. Although hand washing is recommended, you can also toss the T-shirt bra in the washing machine with a laundry bag for an easy clean. Chantelle suggests you wear it every other day to give the elastic some time to recover and bounce back.

You can get the Lucie Lace T-Shirt Bra on sale at Amazon, but note that only the black is discounted right now. If you love the look and feel of Larson's bra but need a different style, you can also shop other popular T-shirt bras from the brand, including a full-coverage option, a medium-coverage option that's great for everyday wear, and one that's designed for larger breasts.

Shop more T-shirt styles from Chantelle below to help you stay covered and comfortable in all the right places.

Chantelle Women's Basic Invisible Smooth T-Shirt Bra
Amazon

Buy It! Chantelle Basic Invisible Smooth T-Shirt Bra, $61.01–$76; amazon.com

Chantelle Women's Lace Comfort Flex T-Shirt Bra
Amazon

Buy It! Chantelle Lace Comfort Flex T-Shirt Bra, $59.95–$78; amazon.com

Chantelle Women's Comfort Chic Full Coverage Memory Foam T-Shirt Bra
Amazon

Buy It! Chantelle Comfort Chic Full Coverage Memory Foam T-Shirt Bra, $55.66–$78; amazon.com

Chantelle Women's Norah Lightweight Full Coverage T-Shirt Bra
Amazon

Buy It! Chantelle Norah Lightweight Full Coverage T-Shirt Bra, $59.97–$76; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Member-Only Deals
The 35 Best Prime Member-Only Deals at Amazon Go Up to 71% Off Right Now
Kopbeau tower fan TOUT
Amazon Shoppers Say There's 'No Need' for the AC When You Have This Tower Fan — and It's on Sale
Taylor Swift saddle bag TOUT
Taylor Swift's Hands-Free Black Saddle Purse Is a Spring Accessory That Never Goes Out of Style
Related Articles
Taylor Swift saddle bag TOUT
Taylor Swift's Hands-Free Black Saddle Purse Is a Spring Accessory That Never Goes Out of Style
Tory Burch April Sale
Tory Burch Just Slashed Prices on Over 400 Spring Dresses, Handbags, and Sandals — Up to 50% Off
Feethit Womens Walking Shoes Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say Their Feet 'Never Ache' in These Sneakers — and They're on Sale
Jen Garner + Reese white button down TOUT
Jennifer Garner and Gisele Bündchen Broke Out the Classic Shirt That Every Person Should Have in Their Wardrobe
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge in Hopkins, Belize Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Royal visit to Caribbean - 20 Mar 2022
Kate Middleton's Timeless Longchamp Tote Bag Is Going for $90 at This Secret Flash Sale
stitch fix review
I Finally Tried Stitch Fix to See What All the Hype Is About, and I Wasn't Disappointed
Amazon Coachella Fashion tout
Amazon Has Tons of Coachella-Ready Fashion You Can Wear All Summer Long
Target Swimsuits Under $50 Tout
We Sorted Through Target's Huge Swimsuit Section to Find the Most 'Flattering' Under-$50 One-Pieces
Amazon's Best-Selling Nightgowns 'Feels More Expensive Than It Is,' and It's on Sale for Just $17 Tout
This Popular Sleep Shirt Is 'Perfect for Staying Cool' on Hot Nights — and It's Only $17 Right Now
Dresses Moms Love for Spring and Summer
Busy Moms Rave About These 'Pretty' and 'Flattering' One-and-Done Spring Dresses — and They're All Under $50
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of 'And Just Like That' on March 08, 2023
Sarah Jessica Parker's Dreamy Floral Dress Is from the Brand Jennifer Lopez Wore in Paris Last Summer
Cute/Comfy Spring Clothes Under $50 TOUT
The 12 Best Deals on Cute and Comfortable Spring Fashion at Amazon Right Now — All Under $50
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TRIBECA-CHANEL US actress Katie Holmes arrives for the 14th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel at Balthazar restaurant on April 29, 2019 in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Katie Holmes' Trendy Denim Is an Easy Way to Upgrade a Standard T-Shirt-and-Jeans Outfit
Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Stocking Up on This Best-Selling T-Shirt Dress While It's on Sale for $12
celebs wearing birkenstocks
This Birkenstock Sale Has Prices So Low, We Thought They Were Typos
jennifer lawrence; katie holmes; sophie turner; and jennifer lopez
9 Comfy and Flattering Jean Styles Celebrities Are Wearing This Spring — Starting at $44