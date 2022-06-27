Brie Larson's Worked Out in This Sports Bra That Shoppers Say Is the 'Most Comfortable Bra in Existence'
Actress Brie Larson, 32, is no stranger to sharing her life and favorite things on her Instagram and YouTube channel. She's given her 7 million-plus followers the inside scoop on how she prepares for photo shoots, her nighttime routine, and the fitness moves that help get her in shape for her more physically demanding roles, like Captain Marvel and the upcoming sequel, The Marvels.
In a video the Oscar winner posted in early 2022 — where she showcases a simple workout she uses to train "before [she] starts working with [her] trainer" — Larson wears a navy blue workout set. The action movie star looks so cute and comfortable in the matching pieces, it left many of her followers asking the important questions: Where is it from, and how can I get it?
While celebrity style is often out of most people's budgets, her workout attire is not only affordable, it's also getting amazing reviews. The Square Neck Good Karma Bra from Free People's FP Movement has wide straps, SPF 30 UV protection, and a ribbed bottom band to help it stay in place.
You know it's good if it has Captain Marvel's stamp of approval, but the customer reviews also speak for themselves. According to one shopper, the sports bra is "beyond comfortable, and sometimes I forget I have it on." Another deemed the style "buttery and soft," while yet another claimed she finally found the sports bra that "does it all." One even said it was the "most comfortable bra in existence."
If you want the exact one Larson wears, it looks like she's wearing the Deepest Navy colorway, but you should act quickly as sizes are running low. Luckily, the sports bra comes in 19 other colors, including Red Apple, Magenta Disco, and Margarita, but it might be a good idea to pick up a few colors; many shoppers said they immediately needed more than one in their closets.
To complete the movie star's outfit, you can buy the matching High-Rise 7/8 Length Good Karma Leggings, although many reviewers have reached the consensus that these are better for lounging or low-intensity workouts. For the warmer months, or more sweat-inducing workouts, the Square Neck Good Karma Bra can be paired with the Good Karma Running Shorts. Both the leggings and shorts have the same qualities as the sports bra: They're made with SPF 30 UV protection and stretchy, soft fabric.
Buy It! FP Movement High-Rise 7/8 Length Good Karma Leggings, $78; freepeople.com
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have to wait until 2023 for Larson's return as Carol Danvers, but at least you can exercise in the actress' exact FP Movement workout gear in the meantime.
