Brad Goreski Wants You to 'Live It Up' This Holiday Season — Shop His Fancy Footwear Picks Starting at Just $70
It's time to shine — that is, if you ask Brad Goreski, the celebrity stylist whose client list includes Sarah Hyland, Rashida Jones, Kaley Cuoco, and Jenna Dewan, to name a few. In addition to pulling red carpet looks for his star-studded roster and making splashy TV appearances as a guest judge on Canada's Drag Race, Goreski also found time to collaborate with DSW to share his top footwear recommendations for both men and women.
This holiday season, the esteemed fashion expert has a public service announcement for shoppers everywhere: Go bold.
"Last year, it was all about staying at home and wearing sweats, but this year, we really need to live it up. I don't want to see any boring footwear from here on out," he told PEOPLE. "Look for interesting details like embellishments that are sparkly or metallic. Discover new textures like rich velvet in bright jewel tones, and so on. This is the season to have fun, and I want everyone to kick up their style a little bit."
Heeding his encouraging advice, we sourced a few show stopping styles that fit the bill, including a bejeweled ankle bootie, festive plaid platform sandals, and a luxe-looking velvet loafer in a striking shade of sapphire blue, all under $130 each.
Buy It! Nine West Tonight Bootie, $128.99; dsw.com
Buy It! Betsey Johnson Alaia Platform Sandal, $99.99; dsw.com
Buy It! Steve Madden P-Minced Loafer, $69.99; dsw.com
Buy It! Steve Madden Maxwelle Bootie, $99.99; dsw.com
On the topic of fancy footwear, Goreski also dished that DSW is an absolute gold mine for finding high-end designer shoes when you least expect it. "They have these monogrammed Gucci slippers that can be worn indoors or outdoors with the little horsebit detail on them. They're currently out of stock online, but keep an eye out, because you never know what you'll find. Bet you didn't know that you can totally get Tod's and Ferragamo shoes at DSW, too," he added with a wink. Mind blown.
Buy It! Salvatore Ferragamo Leonor Sandal, $289.99; dsw.com
Buy It! Tod's Pantofola Slip-On, $139.99; dsw.com
Buy It! Salvatore Ferragamo Sheena Sandal, $209.99; dsw.com
The sage advice kept coming from the stylist, who also shared that he'll be gifting (what else?) fancy footwear to friends and family this year.
"When you gift shoes to people you love, it means you took the time to find something special just for them," he added. "You really can't go wrong with classics like Birkenstocks, New Balance sneakers, or Doc Martens for your loved ones. I like to surprise my family with matching Ugg scuff slippers during the holidays, and it's always a hit."
Buy It! New Balance Fresh Foam X70 Sneaker, $69.99; dsw.com
Buy It! Ugg Cozy Scuff Slipper, $119.99; dsw.com
Safe to say, we'll be following in his footsteps this year, too.
