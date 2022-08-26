The Best Deals on Bras and Underwear on Amazon Right Now Are on Customer-Loved Styles — Up to 53% Off

If your undergarments are no longer making you happy, confident, and comfortable, it's time for an upgrade. Considering how many amazing options are out there that fit just how you want, there is no reason to settle for worn-out underwear and unsupportive bras.

Amazon is making it extra easy to refresh your collection right now: The site has tons of incredible tucked-away deals on lingerie, from classic everyday bras to lounge-worthy bralettes and super-cute panty sets.

Below, we've pulled together shopper-loved options that also happen to have amazing discounts, so you can skip the work of hunting for a new piece and start wearing it sooner. Prices start at under $10 for these dresser staples, meaning you can add a few new styles to your cart today.

Amazon Deals on Bras and Underwear Under $25:

There's something to satisfy any shopping need you might have, including comfy bralettes for chores, errands, lounging around the house — any time really. The Hanes' Oh So Light Wirefree Bra is one such bralette that's not only an amazing deal, with some colors and sizes on sale for under $10, but also a reviewer favorite with over 19,700 five-star ratings.

The Bali One Smooth U Wireless Bra is a similarly comfortable bra that's also size-inclusive, with options going up to 3X. Shoppers say it's supportive even for those who struggle to find suitable wire-free options, and as one reviewer attested, "I have searched high and low for bras [and] these are great."

For a little more support, Vanity Fair's Full Figure Bra is a great option for those with larger busts, comes in an array of colors, and disappears under your clothes. For a simple staple piece, the Maidenform One Fab Fit has a classic design loved by thousands of reviewers, one of whom called it the "perfect t-shirt bra."

And if your underwear drawer needs a refresh, don't worry: Amazon's deals include super steep discounts on multi-packs of flirty, comfy styles, including a hipster pair from Rhyff that one reviewer aptly described as "comfort you expect from your favorite granny panties with a touch of lace that screams, I still got it."

On many products, discounts vary by color and size, but you can expect to save up to 53 percent on these shopper-loved undergarments. Browse more options below while the discounts last.

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Women's Oh So Light Foam ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra, from $9.76 (orig. $15.49); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Fruit of the Loom Women's Tag Free Cotton Bikini Panties, 6-Pack, $9.48 (orig. $16); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Bali One Smooth U Wireless Bra in nude, $10.62–$13.46 (orig. $20); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Smart & Sexy Women's Signature Lace Deep V Bralette in In the Buff, $12 (orig. $15); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Women's ComfortFlex Fit Seamless Panties Boyshort 6-Pack, $15.97 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Seasment Lace Bikini Panties Pack of 5, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Maidenform One Fab Fit Underwire Bra, from $20.77 (orig. $48); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra, from $21.84 (orig. $44); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Vanity Fair Women's Full Figure Beauty Back Smoothing Bra, from $24.49 (orig. $46); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Rhyff Cotton Bikini Panties 5 Pack, $24.69 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.