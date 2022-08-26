Lifestyle Fashion The Best Deals on Bras and Underwear on Amazon Right Now Are on Customer-Loved Styles — Up to 53% Off All of these supportive bras, comfy bralettes, and packs of underwear are under $25 By Annie Burdick Annie Burdick Instagram Website Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If your undergarments are no longer making you happy, confident, and comfortable, it's time for an upgrade. Considering how many amazing options are out there that fit just how you want, there is no reason to settle for worn-out underwear and unsupportive bras. Amazon is making it extra easy to refresh your collection right now: The site has tons of incredible tucked-away deals on lingerie, from classic everyday bras to lounge-worthy bralettes and super-cute panty sets. Below, we've pulled together shopper-loved options that also happen to have amazing discounts, so you can skip the work of hunting for a new piece and start wearing it sooner. Prices start at under $10 for these dresser staples, meaning you can add a few new styles to your cart today. Amazon Deals on Bras and Underwear Under $25: Hanes Women's Oh So Light Foam ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra, from $9.76 (orig. $15.49) Fruit of the Loom Women's Tag Free Cotton Bikini Panties, 6-Pack, $9.48 (orig. $16) Bali One Smooth U Wireless Bra in nude, $10.62–$13.46 (orig. $20) Smart & Sexy Women's Signature Lace Deep V Bralette in In the Buff, $12 (orig. $15) Hanes Women's ComfortFlex Fit Seamless Panties Boyshort 6-Pack, $15.97 (orig. $16.99) Seasment Lace Bikini Panties Pack of 5, $19.99 (orig. $29.99) Maidenform One Fab Fit Underwire Bra, from $20.77 (orig. $48) Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra, from $21.84 (orig. $44) Vanity Fair Women's Full Figure Beauty Back Smoothing Bra, from $24.49 (orig. $46) Rhyff Cotton Bikini Panties 5 Pack, $24.69 with coupon (orig. $39.99) There's something to satisfy any shopping need you might have, including comfy bralettes for chores, errands, lounging around the house — any time really. The Hanes' Oh So Light Wirefree Bra is one such bralette that's not only an amazing deal, with some colors and sizes on sale for under $10, but also a reviewer favorite with over 19,700 five-star ratings. The Bali One Smooth U Wireless Bra is a similarly comfortable bra that's also size-inclusive, with options going up to 3X. Shoppers say it's supportive even for those who struggle to find suitable wire-free options, and as one reviewer attested, "I have searched high and low for bras [and] these are great." For a little more support, Vanity Fair's Full Figure Bra is a great option for those with larger busts, comes in an array of colors, and disappears under your clothes. For a simple staple piece, the Maidenform One Fab Fit has a classic design loved by thousands of reviewers, one of whom called it the "perfect t-shirt bra." And if your underwear drawer needs a refresh, don't worry: Amazon's deals include super steep discounts on multi-packs of flirty, comfy styles, including a hipster pair from Rhyff that one reviewer aptly described as "comfort you expect from your favorite granny panties with a touch of lace that screams, I still got it." On many products, discounts vary by color and size, but you can expect to save up to 53 percent on these shopper-loved undergarments. Browse more options below while the discounts last. Amazon Buy It! Hanes Women's Oh So Light Foam ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra, from $9.76 (orig. $15.49); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Fruit of the Loom Women's Tag Free Cotton Bikini Panties, 6-Pack, $9.48 (orig. $16); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bali One Smooth U Wireless Bra in nude, $10.62–$13.46 (orig. $20); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Smart & Sexy Women's Signature Lace Deep V Bralette in In the Buff, $12 (orig. $15); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hanes Women's ComfortFlex Fit Seamless Panties Boyshort 6-Pack, $15.97 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Seasment Lace Bikini Panties Pack of 5, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Maidenform One Fab Fit Underwire Bra, from $20.77 (orig. $48); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra, from $21.84 (orig. $44); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Vanity Fair Women's Full Figure Beauty Back Smoothing Bra, from $24.49 (orig. $46); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Rhyff Cotton Bikini Panties 5 Pack, $24.69 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com