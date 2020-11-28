The Anti-Slip Winter Boots That Amazon Shoppers Adore Are on Sale for $30

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Now on sale for up to 50 percent off (depending on the style you’re after), the BomKinta anti-slip winter boots are starting at just $30 today. More than 2,000 shoppers have given these warm boots a perfect rating, and they have an average 4.2-star rating.

What sets these shoes apart are the many comfortable and unique design features, like a quick-drying vamp (the part of the shoe that rests directly on top of your foot) that can help prevent blistering and irritation, an anti-slip sole that can reduce your odds of slipping on ice, and short plush lining that can warm your feet up quickly in chilly weather.

“These boots can’t be beat for the price,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “They are cute, waterproof, warm, lightweight, and comfortable. Wore camping and walked through puddles and on wooded trails with no troubles.”

According to shoppers, these aren’t the kind of frumpy snow boots you look forward to taking off. The sleek design, cozy fit, and light weight make them easy to walk around in, and the look allows for them to pair easily with casual pants like jeans. Based on reviews, it seems like there’s no amount of crummy winter weather that these boots can’t handle.

“What I really like is the waterproof feature, but the best part is the skid resistance,” wrote one reviewer. “I am not the most graceful human in the snow, and these boots helped me to keep my footing and navigate through 4 inches of snow and slush with no problem.”

For those who live in places that experience inclement weather, this Black Friday bargain is one to take advantage of – especially when it seems like the weather is dropping by the minute! Shop this Black Friday snow boots deal below.

