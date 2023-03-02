Lifestyle Fashion This Amazon Customer-Loved Loungewear Set Has Major 'Celeb at the Airport' Energy — and It's Only $35 Jennifer Lopez, Mindy Kaling, and Gigi Hadid have been spotted in similar styles By Nicola Fumo Nicola Fumo Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 2, 2023 06:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland What do Jennifer Lopez, Mindy Kaling, and Gigi Hadid have in common? A love for matching loungewear sets. Coordinating sets have become a celeb staple, especially for travel. They're an easy way to feel comfortable while looking put together — feels like pajamas, but looks more polished. If you're ready to elevate your loungewear, check out the Bofell Lounge Set at Amazon, a top-rated style that's currently on sale. We spotted the set on Amazon's Customer Most-Loved list, which rounds up styles that have a rating of four stars or more, and more than 1,000 customer reviews. It's a great place to look for products that have been vetted by other shoppers and have lots of reviews to reference (super useful for figuring out what size to order).The set comes with a long sleeve crewneck top and a pair of high-rise joggers with a drawstring waist and pockets on either side. It's available in 23 colors including solids, tie-dye, and a few versions with striped tops, and sizes small through XXL. There's also a summer-ready variation with a T-shirt and shorts combination that is available in five colors, including heathered blue and multiple tie-dye options. Amazon Buy It! Bofell Lounge Set in Black, $35.87 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com Flare Leggings Are a New Celebrity Go-To, and This 'Flattering' $23 Pair Is Topping Amazon's Charts More than 1,700 shoppers have given the Bofell set a perfect five-star rating, with one reviewer calling it "cute and comfy, perfect for travel days," and adding, "I wore this to the airport with a denim jacket and it was adorable." Another shopper, who also bought the set for air travel, said, "It's not too warm, but it covers my arms enough to keep me from getting chilled on flights. It's truly the ideal weight!" A final reviewer wrote, "Quality fabric, fits great, very comfortable!" They continued, "I mostly wear it around the house, but it would be appropriate to wear out walking/running, playing tennis, going to the grocery store, etc." Whether you're gearing up for a long-haul flight or just running a quick errand, this lounge set available at Amazon will leave you feeling comfy and collected. Keep scrolling to shop the set. Amazon Buy It! Bofell Lounge Set in Dark Grey, $35.87 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bofell Lounge Set in Coffee, $35.87 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bofell Lounge Set in Blue/Orange Tie-Dye, $29.99 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This 'Ridiculously Comfortable' Slip Dress from Amazon Has Over 2,000 Five-Star Ratings — and It's Only $27 Mila Kunis' Courtside Sneakers Have Sold Out 10 Times, but They're Finally Back in Stock Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Date Night Dress Costs More Than $3,000, but We Found a Similar Style for Just $29