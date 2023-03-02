This Amazon Customer-Loved Loungewear Set Has Major 'Celeb at the Airport' Energy — and It's Only $35

What do Jennifer Lopez, Mindy Kaling, and Gigi Hadid have in common? A love for matching loungewear sets.

Coordinating sets have become a celeb staple, especially for travel. They're an easy way to feel comfortable while looking put together — feels like pajamas, but looks more polished. If you're ready to elevate your loungewear, check out the Bofell Lounge Set at Amazon, a top-rated style that's currently on sale.

We spotted the set on Amazon's Customer Most-Loved list, which rounds up styles that have a rating of four stars or more, and more than 1,000 customer reviews. It's a great place to look for products that have been vetted by other shoppers and have lots of reviews to reference (super useful for figuring out what size to order).The set comes with a long sleeve crewneck top and a pair of high-rise joggers with a drawstring waist and pockets on either side. It's available in 23 colors including solids, tie-dye, and a few versions with striped tops, and sizes small through XXL. There's also a summer-ready variation with a T-shirt and shorts combination that is available in five colors, including heathered blue and multiple tie-dye options.

More than 1,700 shoppers have given the Bofell set a perfect five-star rating, with one reviewer calling it "cute and comfy, perfect for travel days," and adding, "I wore this to the airport with a denim jacket and it was adorable." Another shopper, who also bought the set for air travel, said, "It's not too warm, but it covers my arms enough to keep me from getting chilled on flights. It's truly the ideal weight!"

A final reviewer wrote, "Quality fabric, fits great, very comfortable!" They continued, "I mostly wear it around the house, but it would be appropriate to wear out walking/running, playing tennis, going to the grocery store, etc."

Whether you're gearing up for a long-haul flight or just running a quick errand, this lounge set available at Amazon will leave you feeling comfy and collected. Keep scrolling to shop the set.

