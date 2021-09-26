This Lightweight Cardigan That You'll 'Wear All Year' Comes in 13 Colors, and Is on Sale for $20

The Bluetime cardigan has a loose and flowy fit that's flattering and will look great over T-shirts and tanks. Reviewers also say that it "drapes beautifully" thanks to its angled hem and ruffled bottom that gives it a polished look. It also has three-quarter sleeves and an open-front design that's ideal for layering with just the right amount of coverage to "wear all year." It's so comfortable, shoppers admit they were "​​surprised how much [they] like this sweater" and say it's "lightweight, stretchy, and drapes well down the side and back."