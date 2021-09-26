This Lightweight Cardigan That You'll 'Wear All Year' Comes in 13 Colors, and Is on Sale for $20
Transitional weather is upon us, folks! It's officially fall, but just step outside — it's either too warm to throw on a shacket or too cold to wear just a plain tee. The sweet middle ground is a lightweight cardigan that provides just enough coverage for chillier temps without making you sweat in 75-degree weather. And one of the cutest? The Bluetime Casual Lightweight Cardigan that "looks super chic" and is on sale for just $20.
Ideal for warmer autumn days, the cardigan sweater is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe thanks to its stylish look and soft feel. It is made with breathable viscose and stretchy spandex that together make it "super flattering and comfy." Although the cardigan is light enough for summer, shoppers confirm that it has a slight weight to it that's ideal for fall temperatures, too.
The Bluetime cardigan has a loose and flowy fit that's flattering and will look great over T-shirts and tanks. Reviewers also say that it "drapes beautifully" thanks to its angled hem and ruffled bottom that gives it a polished look. It also has three-quarter sleeves and an open-front design that's ideal for layering with just the right amount of coverage to "wear all year." It's so comfortable, shoppers admit they were "surprised how much [they] like this sweater" and say it's "lightweight, stretchy, and drapes well down the side and back."
"I love the lighter cool material and the three-quarter sleeve as I live in Florida where it can get quite humid," writes one Amazon shopper. "The sleeves are not tight; I wear a small and don't have skinny arms. This cardigan is properly proportioned. It has a nice flow and does not cling to the body."
The Amazon best-seller is beloved by over 1,500 shoppers who have given the cardigan a perfect five-star rating. It's so cute and comfy, people are actually splurging by buying it in multiple colors. It's available in 14 styles, including a few cute ones that fall into the autumnal color palette, including wine red, mustard, brown, and teal blue.
"I love this cardigan! It is very well made, attention to detail is outstanding, and the cardigan gradually tapers from higher in front to longer in back... It's beautiful and so flattering. Highly recommend!"
If you're looking for a cute coverup that's stylish, breathable, and comes in a ton of colors, choose the Bluetime Casual Lightweight Cardigan that shoppers say is "perfect for fall." Get it while it's on sale for only $20.
