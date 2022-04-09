These Chart-Climbing Shorts with 7,900+ Perfect Ratings Are on Sale for as Little as $17 Right Now
Before you know it, it'll be too hot to wear sweatpants and leggings. So if you're in the market for comfortable bottoms that will keep you cool through summer, we suggest checking out these customer-loved shorts while they're on sale.
Last year, the Blooming Jelly shorts were a hit on Amazon — and they've only gotten more popular since then. Currently the site's best-selling athletic shorts, they've racked up more than 7,900 five-star ratings to date. And they've been making their way up the Movers and Shakers clothing, shoes, and jewelry chart all week, meaning they're one of the most sought-after fashion items on Amazon right now.
The high-waisted shorts, which run from sizes XS to XXXL, are made of polyester and spandex that's quick-drying and lightweight. Their breathable material ensures you'll stay comfortable while you break a sweat at the gym or run errands on a toasty day.
Other details that make the shorts extra special? Their wide elastic waistband and built-in underwear liner are stretchy, so they move with you. If you're worried about getting wedgies from the lining, don't fret — shoppers report that it doesn't "dig into you" or "ride up."
Also worth noting is the shorts' convenient pocket that can fit small essentials, like your credit card or keys. Even better, the pocket has a zipper, so your stuff won't fall out of it while you're on the move.
The athletic shorts are available in a whopping 39 colors, including several shades of green, blue, red, gray, and orange. While pricing depends on the color and size, you can snag a pair for as little as $17 right now.
So many customers have given their stamp of approval to the "comfortable and cute" shorts. One shopper noted that they're so "soft and airy" that "you can barely feel them." Another called out that "they stayed in place the whole time" they were running.
Other reviewers who left five-star ratings say they "love the length and fit" of the shorts, with some saying they "appreciate" that the back is a little longer than the front for ample coverage.
Head to Amazon to pick up a pair of Blooming Jelly Shorts while they're still up to 43 percent off!
