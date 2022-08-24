Shoppers Get Compliments Every Time They Wear This Chiffon Blouse That's Trending on Amazon

It comes in 30 colors

By Isabel Garcia
Published on August 24, 2022 07:00 AM

Blooming Jelly shirt
Photo: Amazon

If you're searching for a versatile top that's cute and comfy, Amazon shoppers can't stop buying this blouse.

The Blooming Jelly Chiffon Polka Dot Blouse is one of the top-selling blouses on Amazon. And earlier this week, it even landed a spot on the site's competitive Movers and Shakers fashion chart that shows the most-sought after clothing and accessories in real-time. In other words, shoppers are flocking to the blouse right now.

Blooming Jelly shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Blooming Jelly Chiffon Polka Dot Blouse in Purple, $30.99; amazon.com

Made of 100 percent polyester, the chiffon blouse is soft and breathable. It has a V-shaped neckline, loose (read: comfortable) short sleeves, and a roomy cut. But the fun design detail that makes it stand out from classic blouses is its raised polka dots that add texture to the top.

You can wear the blouse for all sorts of occasions. Pair it with shorts or jeans if you're running errands or going to a casual lunch. Headed to the office? Wear it with wide-leg pants and your favorite jewelry. It can also be a staple piece through the fall. When the weather cools down, put on a blazer or cardigan over it.

Available in sizes up to XXXL, the blouse comes in 30 colors, including shades of pink, purple, blue, red, and green. It's also available in a long-sleeve style as well as a short-sleeve without the textured polka dots.

More than 1,900 customers have given the "comfortable and flattering" blouse a five-star rating. According to one reviewer, the "gorgeous" blouse "feels wonderful, looks wonderful, and drapes beautifully."

Many appreciate its "soft" fabric that "washes nicely," with a shopper saying: "The material is very nice and flowy but not sheer."

Customers love it so much that they've snapped it up in multiple colors. And reviewers aren't the only ones commenting on the top. One wrote: "I get compliments every time I wear it!"

Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Blooming Jelly Chiffon Polka Dot Blouse.

Blooming Jelly shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Blooming Jelly Chiffon Polka Dot Blouse in Dark Blue, $30.99; amazon.com

Blooming Jelly shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Blooming Jelly Chiffon Polka Dot Blouse in Dark Green, $30.99; amazon.com

Blooming Jelly shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Blooming Jelly Chiffon Polka Dot Blouse in Pink, $30.99; amazon.com

