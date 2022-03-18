This Is the 'Perfect Raincoat,' According to Amazon Shoppers, and It's $20 Off Right Now
Psst, we're going to let you in on a little secret: Stylish rain gear that won't ruin your outfit does exist, and it's quietly on sale at Amazon right now. You can shop ankle rain boots and rain jackets in a variety of colors for less than $40 each. Some shades are already sold out in select sizes, so don't wait to get your wardrobe ready for the rainy days ahead — you can thank us later.
Once you've got boots and an umbrella, it's time to find a durable raincoat that's not made of shiny rubber, like you might have had as a kid. The Bloggerlove Women's Raincoat is an excellent choice that's made with waterproof polyester spandex and is marked down more than $20 for a limited time. It has a long silhouette that's lined top to bottom (even the detachable hood) to ensure your whole body stays dry and doesn't seep through the fabric. Plus, it has a drawstring waist to add more shape and several pockets to keep your phone and other small essentials safe.
The best part about this jacket is it can be packed into a compact pouch that makes it easy to carry if it stops raining mid-day. This added bonus also makes it ideal for outdoor activities like hiking and camping.
Buy It! Bloggerlove Women's Raincoat Windbreaker in Black, $38.24 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
This jacket is the number one best-seller in Amazon's women's raincoats category and it has more than 1,500 five-star ratings. Several shoppers have described it as the "perfect raincoat" and have highlighted how it's lightweight, yet still keeps you warm. One five-star reviewer was skeptical about the quality for such a low price, but was pleasantly surprised and said the coat is "extremely well made."
The last thing you want is to be caught in the rain without any protection, so make sure to add this raincoat to your cart now, and it can arrive as soon as next week. Check out all the stylish colors below to choose your favorite.
Buy It! Bloggerlove Women's Raincoat Windbreaker in Army Green, $38.24 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Bloggerlove Women's Raincoat Windbreaker in Wine Red, $38.24 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Bloggerlove Women's Raincoat Windbreaker in Yellow, $38.24 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Bloggerlove Women's Raincoat Windbreaker in Navy Blue, $38.24 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Bloggerlove Women's Raincoat Windbreaker in Light Blue, $38.24 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- Chrissy Teigen's Intriguing Style Hack Made Her Lace-Up Shoes the Star of Her Outfit
- This Is the 'Perfect Raincoat,' According to Amazon Shoppers, and It's $20 Off Right Now
- Lili Reinhart Channeled the '90s with the Accessory We're Seeing Everywhere Right Now
- This Air Purifier Is an 'Allergy Sufferer's Dream,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale for Under $60